Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Daughter, 24, Is Pregnant: 'I’m Very Excited to Become a Mother' (Exclusive)

Georgia Fualaau — one of Vili Fualaau's two daughters with late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau — spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her pregnancy

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer
and
Brian Brant
Brian Brant
Published on September 9, 2023 10:49AM EDT
vili fualaauu.jpg
Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau. Photo: Heidi Gutman/ABC/Getty

Vili Fualaau's daughter Georgia is pregnant.

Georgia, 24 one of Fualaau's two daughters with late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau is expecting a baby boy, she confirms in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, as well as revealing how her pregnancy is progressing and what her late mom would have felt about becoming a grandmother.

“I’ve known since I was about 4 weeks," Georgia tells PEOPLE of becoming a mom. “I’m very excited to become a mother. I have an amazing mother to prepare me for these years to come.”

Georgia says that her late mother would "be really happy," at her pregnancy, adding, "I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she’d be the most excited grandmother-to-be.”

When it comes to what Letourneau taught her about motherhood, Georgia is reflective. "My mom she was a very strict mother — but she also loved each and every one of her kids in their own way," she says. "So I feel like everything she’s taught us, just led to us being able to be amazing parents in the future.”

And though she admits pregnancy and motherhood are "very new" to her, Georgia says she hasn't struggled. “It’s been super easy, I have no morning sickness. I wouldn’t have even known I was pregnant until this time when I started showing. I’ve even been able to eat everything normally.”

ABC News & Barbara Walters 20/20 Exclusive: Mark Kay Letourneau Fualaau and Vili Fualaau on Their 10th Anniversary
Mary Kay Letourneau Fualaau and Vili Fualaau with kids. Heidi Gutman/ABC/Getty

Her father Vili and sister Audrey have been "extremely supportive" she tells PEOPLE, explaining that her dad is "already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister."

Meanwhile, the baby's father — a delivery driver and aspiring boxer who Georgia wants to keep out of the spotlight — has been her boyfriend for more than six years, and even lived with her at her late mom's house from the end of 2018 to the beginning of 2019.

Georgia says the couple has "definitely" considered marriage and "talked about it," but she adds that there is "no ring yet.”

And while she had imagined having a little girl, Georgia says she feels "blessed" to be welcoming a son.

"I was really hoping for a girl," she says with a laugh. "But we’re having a boy, and we don’t have many boys in our family, so it’s a blessing to have a boy.”

The Daily Mail first reported the news of Georgia's pregnancy, after older sister Audrey, 26, shared photos on Aug. 19 from a celebratory event, writing, "Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy," and "You’re going to be such an amazing mom!"

Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping him Feb. 6, 1998
Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing in Seattle Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping him Feb. 6, 1998.

Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool, File

When reached by phone, Fualaau declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Fualaau, who has two daughters with Letourneau, welcomed his third baby, a daughter named Sophia, in 2022.

Letourneau, who died in July 2020 of stage 4 cancer at 58, was a sixth-grade teacher in 1996 when she began sexually abusing Fualaau. She was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for child rape. She twice became pregnant with Fualaau's children before he was 15, despite court orders to keep them apart.

By the time she was released from prison, Fualaau was an adult — and he petitioned the court to allow them to see each other. A restraining order against Letourneau was dropped, but she remained a registered sex offender in Washington state until her death.

Despite the criminal history of their relationship, the couple married in 2005. They went on to split
in 2017 after Fualaau filed for legal separation. However, as the split proceeded, they still lived together and were occasionally spotted out in the Seattle area.

Despite the separation, Fualaau was by Letourneau's side when she died, and she left much of her estate to him in her will.

In a joint statement after her death, the Fualaaus and Letourneaus said they were "deeply saddened" about her death.

During a 2020 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Fualaau shared what he would do if he were attracted to a minor.

"I'd probably go and seek some help," he said. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it's just not in my brain."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

