Mary-Kate Olsen Wears a Summer-Ready Trench Coat in a Bright Red Hue for Rare N.Y.C. Outing

The fashion designer paired the coat with bold metallic loafers

By Michael Lee Simpson
Published on June 16, 2023 06:35PM EDT
Mary-Kate Olsen and Pc Valmorbida spotted walking together after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison
Photo:

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Mary Kate-Olsen is doing something different.

The Row designer, 37, was seen out in New York City with close friend PC Valmorbida this week, wearing a bright red trench coat, ripped jeans and metallic gold loafers — a decidedly different look from the usually neutral 'fits you usually see her in. Valmorbida, an art dealer, was dressed more understated in a comfy gray cardigan and neutral slacks.

Olsen wore her light brown hair down and loose, with it parted down the middle and in a relaxed curl, matching the vibe of her outing. She also layered a beige scarf over her coat and carried an oversized brown tote. Never one to shy away from accessories, she also wore her jewels, including a watch and earrings.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Pc Valmorbida spotted walking together after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The notoriously private Olsen, who runs The Row with twin sister Ashley Olsen, stepped out for the rare outing alongside Valmorbida after keeping a relatively low profile for the last several years. Though she was spotted in Mexico in May taking what was likely a well-deserved vacation, the fashion mogul leads a life behind the scenes now more than ever.

Though the Olsens weren't seen at The Row's presentation at Fashion Week this past season, we did get a glimpse of the twins' proud smiles last fall when they showed their collection at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Pc Valmorbida spotted walking together after having lunch at Sant Ambroeus Madison

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The twin fashion designers presented their brand's new collection, and a few show-goers caught a glimpse of the elusive pair facilitating the show and watching with smiles on their faces.

Dressed in all black, the twins watched the show from a perch on a spiral staircase, clapping as their models walked the runway in their new creations.

Another show-goer captured the Olsens clapping along with everyone in attendance and soaking in the cheers, with wide smiles on their faces. The two even shared a quick congratulatory embrace.

