Mary Fitzgerald Praises 'Natural' Mother Heather Rae El Moussa: 'She Was Meant to Be a Mom' (Exclusive)

Mary Fitzgerald is praising Heather Rae El Moussa’s role as a mother.

The real estate agent, 42, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE at the Pencils of Promise pre-gala party about her Selling Sunset costar, who welcomed son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. (Heather is also a mom to Tarek's two children he shares with ex Christina Hall — son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12.)

“Everyone always asks me what advice I can give her, [but] that girl doesn’t need advice. She was meant to be a mom. She is so, so loving," Fitzgerald said.



The realtor added that Heather is “probably one of the kindest people” she has ever met and has a “heart of gold.”

“She just exudes this motherly love,” she explained. “I watch her with Tristan, and I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ She didn’t need any advice. She’s a natural.”



Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Fitzgerald also said that her costar has “always” been “very, very nurturing” — something that is not a new development.

“That’s just who she is,” she said.

When asked if she has met Heather and Tarek's newborn yet, Fitzgerald revealed that she and husband Romain Bonnet have been around the 5-month-old.

“We hang out with Heather and Tarek all the time,” Fitzgerald said, detailing that her and Heather’s husbands “bro out" when they get together.

“Heather and I love each other,” she continued. “We are very, very close — and we love them.”

Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan at the beach in Florida. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Fitzgerald also told PEOPLE that she doesn't believe Heather and Tarek, 41, will have more kids together.

“They got to three, and she’s like, ‘Wow I did not realize how much it changes the marriage. It really gets in the way of just, like, doing your thing,’ ” she said of Heather, adding that the change has been “tough” for the reality TV star.

“She was like, ‘I didn’t know it was going to change this much,' " she continued. "But she loves being a mom and she’s obsessed with her son."

“She wouldn’t change it for the world but she just didn’t realize that it was going to change that much," added Fitzgerald. "It’s a shock in the beginning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Heather revealed that 5-month-old Tristan is set to make his small-screen debut.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story about The Flipping El Moussas, one user asked if Tristan will be featured in season 2.

"Yes!!” Heather replied. “Tristan makes his first TV debut 🥺🩶🩶.”