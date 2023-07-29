Mary Fitzgerald Praises 'Natural' Mother Heather Rae El Moussa: 'She Was Meant to Be a Mom' (Exclusive)

"She just exudes this motherly love," Fitzgerald told PEOPLE of her 'Selling Sunset' costar

By Alex Cramer
and
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 02:32PM EDT
Mary Fitzgerald Praises 'Natural' Mother Heather Rae El Moussa: 'She Was Meant to Be a Mom'
Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa, who Fitzgerald says was "meant to be a mom.". Photo:

Broadimage/Shutterstock, Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Mary Fitzgerald is praising Heather Rae El Moussa’s role as a mother.

The real estate agent, 42, chatted exclusively with PEOPLE at the Pencils of Promise pre-gala party about her Selling Sunset costar, who welcomed son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa in January. (Heather is also a mom to Tarek's two children he shares with ex Christina Hall — son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12.)

“Everyone always asks me what advice I can give her, [but] that girl doesn’t need advice. She was meant to be a mom. She is so, so loving," Fitzgerald said.

The realtor added that Heather is “probably one of the kindest people” she has ever met and has a “heart of gold.”

“She just exudes this motherly love,” she explained. “I watch her with Tristan, and I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ She didn’t need any advice. She’s a natural.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Son Tristan: 'My Baby and My Bestie'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwEEpiP_Fl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e00cb2da-0463-4f05-a702-2a0509c1cb4c. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Fitzgerald also said that her costar has “always” been “very, very nurturing” — something that is not a new development.

“That’s just who she is,” she said.

When asked if she has met Heather and Tarek's newborn yet, Fitzgerald revealed that she and husband Romain Bonnet have been around the 5-month-old.

“We hang out with Heather and Tarek all the time,” Fitzgerald said, detailing that her and Heather’s husbands “bro out" when they get together.

“Heather and I love each other,” she continued. “We are very, very close — and we love them.”

Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan at the beach in Florida.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Fitzgerald also told PEOPLE that she doesn't believe Heather and Tarek, 41, will have more kids together.

“They got to three, and she’s like, ‘Wow I did not realize how much it changes the marriage. It really gets in the way of just, like, doing your thing,’ ” she said of Heather, adding that the change has been “tough” for the reality TV star.

“She was like, ‘I didn’t know it was going to change this much,' " she continued. "But she loves being a mom and she’s obsessed with her son."

“She wouldn’t change it for the world but she just didn’t realize that it was going to change that much," added Fitzgerald. "It’s a shock in the beginning."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Last week, Heather revealed that 5-month-old Tristan is set to make his small-screen debut.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story about The Flipping El Moussas, one user asked if Tristan will be featured in season 2.

"Yes!!” Heather replied. “Tristan makes his first TV debut 🥺🩶🩶.”

Related Articles
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'
Actors Jack Quaid (L) and Dennis Quaid attend the Armani and Cinema Society Screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Truth" after party at Armani Ristorante on October 7, 2015 in New York City.
Dennis Quaid Admits He's a 'Dorky Dad' to His Three Kids: 'Teenagers Are Awkward' (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa Takes 5-Month-Old Son Tristan on Florida Beach Vacation
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Son Tristan Will Make His TV Debut on Season 2 of 'Flipping El Moussas'
Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix Turning 6 Months Old: He Is My World
Paris Hilton Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ to Travel with Son Phoenix: He's ‘Great with Flying’ (Exclusive)
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
HGTV Renews ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ amid Heather’s Reduced Role on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7
Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Son Tristan in Matching Baby Blue Sweatsuits: 'Me and My Babe'
Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Son Tristan in Matching Baby Blue Sweatsuits: 'Me and My Babe'
Nicole Ari Parker and Sophie credit: courtesy Nicole Ari Parker
'AJLT''s Nicole Ari Parker's To-Buy List for College: Microwave for Dorm, Kleenex for Parents (Exclusive)
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield on How Fatherhood Changed Him: ‘A Stronger Love Than I’ve Ever Felt’ (Exclusive)
LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield Reveals He and Kasmere Trice Are Married — with a New Baby! (Exclusive)
Steph Curry on Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Stephen Curry on 11-Year-Old Daughter's Passion for Volleyball: 'You See a Little Bit of Yourself' (Exclusive)
shawn johnson pregnant
Pregnant Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Baby No. 3 and 'Chasing' Around Her Two Toddlers (Exclusive)
Ashley Graham Clase Azul Tequila Gold
Ashley Graham Talks Letting Go of Mom Guilt: 'It's Just Going to Hinder You' (Exclusive)
marie roda pregnant
'The Challenge' Alum Marie Roda Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'Here's to Strong Women'
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party
Kyle Richards' Daughters Are 'Holding Up' amid News of Separation from Husband: 'They're Really Strong'