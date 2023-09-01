Marvel Rethinks TV Calendar and Releases New Premiere Dates for ‘Agatha,’ ‘Echo’ and 'X-Men ’97’ amid Strikes

The studio revealed that the decision to pullback would also “make each title an event for fans and audiences"

Published on September 1, 2023
âAgatha,â âEcho,â X-Men â97â
Disney's Marvel Studios has announced new release dates for its upcoming television shows. 

The move to shift dates comes after both the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA went on strike on May 2 and July 14 respectively. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has decided to spread out its content over a longer period of time due to “general pullback” at the streamer and new initiative to “make each title an event for fans and audiences.”

Though Disney announced its TV centric plans for Phase 5 and Phase 6 at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the streamer has decided to significantly decrease the amount of television series that will be debuting this year. 

LOKI
Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in 'Loki'. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Loki, one of Marvel's most highly rated series on Disney+, will be one of the only two series fans can expect to drop in 2023. The Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson-led series will premiere on the streamer on Oct. 6.

Season two of What If…? will be the second show to have a 2023 debut and will drop around Christmas Day. The show was originally expected to release in early 2023 before it was pushed.

The Emmy award-winning animated series will not be holiday-themed but will remain as an anthology series that gives Marvel diehards an alternate look into what might have happened if their favorite heroes or villains never prevailed. 

HAWKEYE
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in 'Hawkeye'. Mary Cybulski/Marvel Studios

The Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, will also be shifted to January 2024 despite its original plans for a Nov. 29 release. The series, which will drop all its episodes on Disney+ at once, will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who previously appeared on Hawkeye. Other cast members include Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox.

X-Men ’97 will be the next series to drop on the streamer sometime in early 2024 contrary to its planned fall 2023 debut. The animated series, which will be a continuation of the classic 1990s series, was originally announced in 2021 and has already been renewed for a second season. The show will feature Magneto, Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee and Cyclops. 

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in Wanda Vision
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha in 'WandaVision'. Marvel Studios

Though Kathryn Hahn’s WandaVision spinoff was first intended to be a winter 2023 release, the series – now called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – will debut in early fall of 2024 and also star Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone.

Other series that have been affected by the strikes and have halted production include: Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man.

As of now, no details of their release has been shared. 

