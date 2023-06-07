Martha Stewart Says America Will ‘Go Down the Drain’ if Employee Remote Work Continues

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” Stewart claimed

June 7, 2023
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Martha Stewart speaks onstage at the Good Health is Good Business panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
Photo:

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Martha Stewart is on a “rampage” to abolish the hybrid work model.

The lifestyle icon and television personality, 81, shared her thoughts on people not working in the office five days a week and how that will ultimately lead the U.S. to “go down the drain” in a recent interview with Footwear News.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” Stewart told the publication.

Martha Stewart attends the 3rd annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress on March 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Paul Morigi/Getty

She then compared the productivity level of the U.S. to France, saying the latter is “not a very thriving country.”

“Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?” the celebrity cook posed, saying she is on a “rampage” for people to get back into the office and work in person.

Stewart sure isn’t one to slow down — even at 81 — as she just graced the highly coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for 2023.

Last month, she explained to PEOPLE how “there’s no relaxing really going on” in her life.

martha holding first martha stewart living cover
Douglas Friedman

"That's not what my life is about," she said of the idea of taking time off. "My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things."

She also told PEOPLE, "There's no reason to retire. I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways."

Her project for the immediate future is the release of her 100th book. It'll include 100 of her favorite dishes and the "evolution of recipes" in her life, she shared.

"We have beautiful photographs, historic photographs from over the years of the dishes and how they've changed," she told PEOPLE. "It just shows how, over the years, things have changed in presentation, dishes, and glassware even. It's sort of curious!"

Stewart is also hard at work on her Roku Channel cooking show, Martha Cooks. In the show — which only aired the first season in the fall of 2022 — the Martha Stewart Living founder invites friends and family into her farmhouse in Bedford, New York, to prepare her favorite recipes.

She's also hosted Martha Gardens and Martha Holidays on Roku where she shows off her other passions for homemaking. Last month, she earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for her Roku Channel shows. She received a nod for outstanding culinary series for Martha Cooks, one for outstanding instructional/how-to program for Martha Gardens, and another for outstanding daytime program host for her work on Martha Gardens.

