Martha Stewart Shares Video of 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude Leading Yoga Class Like a Pro

Martha Stewart's granddaughter Jude is following in her wellness footsteps.

On Tuesday, Stewart, 82, shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of 12-year-old Jude leading a yoga class at Skylands, Stewart's historic Sea Harbor estate in Maine.

"Yoga class at Skylands by Jude age 12," Stewart wrote, showing Jude at the front of the room in a bent-over position.

Jude — who's the oldest daughter of child Alexis Stewart and big sister to brother, Truman, 11 — loves spending time enjoying fun activities with Stewart, such as yoga, spa parties and seeing their favorite shows on Broadway.



A yoga class in session, posted by Martha Stewart. Martha Stewart/Instagram

Recently, Stewart shared the handmade card from Jude in honor of the guru's 82nd birthday, proving the crafting gene runs deep.

"The very best birthday card made by jude stewart and jade saric homemade post#er board- they had no stiff board so they pasted many sheets of paper together," Stewart captioned the post.

"Formed the beautiful origami butterflies from craft paper and got everyone here at skylands to write me a message. thank you, everyone, for all the lovely birthday wishes!"

The proud grandma also loves to showcase her grandchild's photography talents on social media, including photos Jude has taken of the night sky.