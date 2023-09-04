For Martha Stewart, posting a thirst trap before summer's end is a good thing.

When recently asked by PEOPLE if she would post another sexy image of herself before August slipped away — like the one she famously shared in summer 2020 — the lifestyle guru, 82, appeared non-committal at the time.

"Who knows?” she said at the time. “I'm leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I'm going to be doing any thirst traps there…But, you never can tell….Maybe there'll be a polar bear in the background."

No icy landscapes or polar bears were featured in Stewart’s latest thirst trap, posted to her Instagram account Sunday. Instead, the setting was from Italy – specifically the Hotel Castello di Reschio.



Accompanying a seductive-looking selfie, Stewart’s caption in the Instagram read: “The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality. The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie! Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious. Relaxing before a massage and ablutions prior to @brunellocucinelli_brand founders 70th birthday in Solomeo.”

Her sultry expression recalled the look depicted in the now-famous thirst trap from July 2020 when she posted an Instagram of herself poolside in East Hampton, New York.

In February 2022, she revisited the poolside selfie on behalf of beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté's first TikTok campaign and offered tips on how she did it. "Remember my iconic thirst trap? I'm finally revealing how I create the perfect selfie," Stewart captioned the video at the time.

Stewart later revealed to PEOPLE that she took the 2020 pool selfie by mistake.

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it,” she said. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Patrick Dempsey and Martha Stewart. marthastewart48/Instagram

Stewart’s recent visit to the Hotel Castello di Reschio wasn’t the only highlight of her weekend–she also posted an Instagram Sunday featuring herself and Grey’s Anatomy icon Patrick Dempsey, both dressed in "quiet luxury" by Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli.

And though Stewart has said her thirst traps have gotten her "so many propositions," don't worry — she didn't leave Italy with Patrick Dempsey's heart after the latest post.

In her Instagram caption from the weekend, among crediting her hair and makeup team, Stewart wrote, "Escort- forget it, he’s not mine - Actor Patrick Dempsey."











