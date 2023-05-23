Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style

Get her exact suit for yourself — and shop lookalikes starting at $26

May 23, 2023

Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart
Photo:

Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated

You may be used to seeing Martha Stewart’s poolside thirst traps on Instagram. And after serving as the latest star to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the Hollywood icon has our jaws dropping once again. 

In the history-making cover shot, captured by photographer Ruven Afanador, Stewart, 81, glowed in a $192 white one-piece suit from Monday Swimwear styled with an oversized cover-up by Torse Creations and a yellow diamond ring from Jacob & Co.

"They're actual bathing suits that I'm wearing — I'm not all covered up," the businesswoman told PEOPLE of her various one-pieces by Monday Swimwear, Norma Kamali, and more. “I would have preferred if I could have worn a really skimpy bikini, but at my age, wearing what I was wearing was appropriate.”

“They're not cover-up bathing suits, though, I don't like those," she added. Stewart’s plunging one-piece swimsuit was the perfect combination of flattering and modest, proving you can feel confident at any age at the beach. Shop similar looks in summer’s favorite color from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more starting at just $25.

Shop White One-Piece Swimsuits 

If you loved the deep neckline of Stewart’s cover swimsuit, consider adding the Bellecarrie Ruffled One-Piece to your swimwear collection, which only costs $26 at Amazon. The popular one-piece has a similar deep V-neck to the Monday Swimwear option Stewart wore, plus flirty ruffles that elevate the suit and provide more coverage. 

The swimsuit features flattering ruching at the stomach and a tie closure in the back that not only allows for an adjustable fit, but also enhances breathability, which is ideal for hot summer days. In addition to white, you can snag this swimsuit in five other chic colors, including pink, green, blue, black, and red.

Bellecarrie Women's Ruffled V Neck

Amazon

Buy It! Bellecarrie Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Cutouts are another must-have swimwear trend that celebrities like Blake Lively are already rocking for summer, and you can get the style for as little as $35 with the Cupshe Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit. The popular swimsuit has a deep V-neckline, back cross straps, and a lace-up front that can be adjusted for a custom fit. 

The one-piece features padded cups for added support and comfort, and the flattering suit has a ribbed texture that hides lines and gives it an opaque look, despite being white. “The material is so comfortable and stretchy, with just enough to hold you in, without being tight and uncomfy,” one five-star reviewer said

CUPSHE Women's Solid Color V Neck Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; amazon.com

If you want to steer clear of deep necklines all together, you can still wear the crisp white hue with the Athleta Square One-Piece, which features a modest square neckline that offers full coverage of the chest. The supportive swimsuit has wireless support with thick adjustable shoulder straps. And it’s made of sustainable materials, like recycled nylon and spandex, that are comfy, breathable, and quick-drying. You can get it in sizes XXS through XL, and it’s even on sale right now ahead of Memorial Day weekend. 

Square Neck One Piece

Athleta

Buy It! Athleta Square One Piece, $70 (orig. $98); athleta.gap.com

White is a summer must-have, and these non see-through one-pieces will help you achieve Stewart-level confidence this season. Shop more swimsuits from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Summersalt below.

Tempt Me Women Ruffle V Neck One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control

Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me Ruffle V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com

Holipick One Piece Swimsuit for Women Vintage V Neck Twist

Amazon

Buy It! Holipick One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com

Frill Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit RIVER ISLAND

Nordstrom

Buy It! River Island Frill Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $54; nordstrom.com

Metallic Wrap Swimsuit RIVER ISLAND

Nordstrom

Buy It! River Island Metallic Wrap Swimsuit, $75; nordstrom.com

The Sidestroke

Summersalt

Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke, $95; summersalt.com

