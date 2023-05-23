Lifestyle Fashion Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style Get her exact suit for yourself — and shop lookalikes starting at $26 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated You may be used to seeing Martha Stewart's poolside thirst traps on Instagram. And after serving as the latest star to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the Hollywood icon has our jaws dropping once again. In the history-making cover shot, captured by photographer Ruven Afanador, Stewart, 81, glowed in a $192 white one-piece suit from Monday Swimwear styled with an oversized cover-up by Torse Creations and a yellow diamond ring from Jacob & Co. "They're actual bathing suits that I'm wearing — I'm not all covered up," the businesswoman told PEOPLE of her various one-pieces by Monday Swimwear, Norma Kamali, and more. “I would have preferred if I could have worn a really skimpy bikini, but at my age, wearing what I was wearing was appropriate.” “They're not cover-up bathing suits, though, I don't like those," she added. Stewart’s plunging one-piece swimsuit was the perfect combination of flattering and modest, proving you can feel confident at any age at the beach. Shop similar looks in summer’s favorite color from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more starting at just $25. Shop White One-Piece Swimsuits Bellecarrie Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Cupshe V-Neck Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; amazon.com Athleta Square One-Piece, $70 (orig. $98); athleta.gap.com Tempt Me Ruffle V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com Holipick One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com River Island Frill Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $54; nordstrom.com River Island Metallic Wrap Swimsuit, $75; nordstrom.com Summersalt The Sidestroke, $95; summersalt.com We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off If you loved the deep neckline of Stewart’s cover swimsuit, consider adding the Bellecarrie Ruffled One-Piece to your swimwear collection, which only costs $26 at Amazon. The popular one-piece has a similar deep V-neck to the Monday Swimwear option Stewart wore, plus flirty ruffles that elevate the suit and provide more coverage. The swimsuit features flattering ruching at the stomach and a tie closure in the back that not only allows for an adjustable fit, but also enhances breathability, which is ideal for hot summer days. In addition to white, you can snag this swimsuit in five other chic colors, including pink, green, blue, black, and red. Amazon Buy It! Bellecarrie Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Cutouts are another must-have swimwear trend that celebrities like Blake Lively are already rocking for summer, and you can get the style for as little as $35 with the Cupshe Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit. The popular swimsuit has a deep V-neckline, back cross straps, and a lace-up front that can be adjusted for a custom fit. The one-piece features padded cups for added support and comfort, and the flattering suit has a ribbed texture that hides lines and gives it an opaque look, despite being white. “The material is so comfortable and stretchy, with just enough to hold you in, without being tight and uncomfy,” one five-star reviewer said. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; amazon.com If you want to steer clear of deep necklines all together, you can still wear the crisp white hue with the Athleta Square One-Piece, which features a modest square neckline that offers full coverage of the chest. The supportive swimsuit has wireless support with thick adjustable shoulder straps. And it’s made of sustainable materials, like recycled nylon and spandex, that are comfy, breathable, and quick-drying. You can get it in sizes XXS through XL, and it’s even on sale right now ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Athleta Buy It! Athleta Square One Piece, $70 (orig. $98); athleta.gap.com White is a summer must-have, and these non see-through one-pieces will help you achieve Stewart-level confidence this season. Shop more swimsuits from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Summersalt below. Amazon Buy It! Tempt Me Ruffle V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Holipick One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! River Island Frill Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $54; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! River Island Metallic Wrap Swimsuit, $75; nordstrom.com Summersalt Buy It! Summersalt The Sidestroke, $95; summersalt.com 