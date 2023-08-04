Martha Stewart Shows Off 'Very Best' Handmade Birthday Cards from 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude

Martha Stewart's granddaughter is definitely a chip off the crafty block, as proven by her beautifully made birthday card for the 82-year-old

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 4, 2023 01:10PM EDT
Martha Stewart Shows Off Handmade Birthday Cards from Granddaugther Jude: 'The Very Best'
Photo:

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart got some special love from her granddaughter on her 82nd birthday.

The entrepreneur shared photos on Instagram Thursday of the beautiful handmade birthday cards adorned with blue origami butterflies that read, "Happy Birthday Martha."

"The very best birthday card made by Jude Stewart and Jade Saric homemade post#er board," Stewart captioned a set of photos, including one where Jude can be seen in the mirror taking the snap of her grandmother.

"They had no stiff board so they pasted many sheets of paper together. formed the beautiful origami butterflies from craft paper and got everyone here at Skylands to write me a message," she commended. "Thank you everyone for all the lovely birthday wishes!"

On Tuesday, the host shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of herself and Jude as the two looked up at the sky. Surrounded by trees, Jude stood next to her grandmother as they stared at the moon.

"Jude stewart and me on the upstairs terrace at four am trying to capture the sturgeon moon on our i phones @osteigna captured us ! Thanks Angie," Stewart captioned the photo.

Martha Stewart (right) and daughter Alexis during Martha Stewart Returns to Work - Press Conference at Omnimedia Headquarters in New York City, New York, United States
James Devaney/WireImage

The TV personality's daughter Alexis is mom to daughter Jude and son Truman, 11.

Back in 2020, Martha opened up to PEOPLE about her belief that there's no one perfect way to be a parent.

"I was busy," she said of her own experience raising Alexis. "At the time, Alexis was going to school in Westport, and I was commuting to New York. After I gave up stock-brokering, I started an at-home catering business, which was extremely time-consuming."

"One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She's a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did," she continued. "Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship. Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her."

