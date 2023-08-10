Martha Stewart Shows How to Recreate the Viral Smashed Potato from Her Las Vegas Restaurant

Martha Stewart is sharing the secrets to a viral dish from her restaurant.

On Thursday, the lifestyle mogul shared a TikTok demonstrating how to recreate a fan-favorite from her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

“One reason The Bedford in Las Vegas is popular is because we have this smashed potato,” the celebrity chef said at the start of the video, showing the method to the dish while talking.

She continued to explain that you cut a slit down the middle of the boiled Idaho potato. Then you hold it with a hand towel (“It’s boiling hot,” she said) and “smash it on the table," she said while slamming the potato, slit side-down onto the counter.

The action-packed instruction is not just for the flair, she explained: “That smashing breaks up all the fibers and makes the potato a delightful, fluffy creation.”

Once revealed, the baked potato does look, well, smashed, but particularly like mashed potatoes inside the crispy skin.

Martha Stewart at The Bedford. Courtesy of The Bedford

To top it off, Stewart added a dollop of crème fraîche and a big scoop of caviar. She also shared a recipe for the smashed potatoes on her website and gave other, more traditional, topping options like butter, sour cream and chives.

Stewart's restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino opened in August 2022. Designed to look like Stewart's farmhouse in New York, the star's first-ever restaurant has a mix of American and French cooking on the menu.

On Aug. 3, Stewart turned 82 and celebrated with an at-home Mexican feast. She shared images of the festivities with fans on Instagram, showing the tablescape, menu and special gifts from loved ones.

Martha Stewart/Instagram

In the caption, Stewart expanded on the food that was served at her birthday celebration. "Carnitas, tamales, enchiladas, guacamole, chips, Camarones ala diabla, pico de Gallo, street corn, etc," were all part of her spread.

Staying true to form, she revealed that she baked her own birthday cake with a toasted meringue frosting. "Dessert Martha made," the caption reads.

Of course, Stewart had to cap off her celebration with some cocktails. She shared that she served caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail made with cachaça, sugar and lime, and "Martharitas."

The entrepreneur also shared photos of handmade birthday cards from her granddaughter Jude, 12. One massive card adorned with blue origami butterflies read, "Happy Birthday Martha" and had birthday messages from various people inside. Stewart also shared a photo of a smaller, matching card with green origami butterflies.

