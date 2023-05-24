Lifestyle Food Martha Stewart Pays Tribute to 'Goddess' Tina Turner with Adorable Photo of Them Snuggled in Bed Tina Turner died on May 24 at 83 after "a long illness" By Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Instagram Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 24, 2023 05:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Martha Stewart's Tina Turner Tribute. Photo: Martha Stewart/Instagram Martha Stewart is remembering the good times with Tina Turner, who died on May 24. Turner — whose volcanic voice and dynamic dance moves earned her the Queen of Rock crown over the course of a 60-year career — died at age 83, her rep confirmed on Wednesday. Following the news, Stewart, 81, shared a sweet shot of the two legends. In the picture, the musical icon and lifestyle expert are tucked under the covers and smiling widely, looking like close friends having a slumber party. “We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!” Stewart wrote in the caption. The photo was originally shared on Stewart’s Instagram on Nov. 3, 2019, a few days ahead of the opening night in New York City of the musician's Broadway musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical . Turner stopped by opening night of the musical in 2019, surprising the audience with an emotional post-show speech. It was one of her last public appearances. Tina Turner Performs in 1972. Redferns/Getty Tina Turner Dies at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs The legendary singer died Wednesday, May 24 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. "Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."