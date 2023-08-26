Martha Stewart Teases Whether She Will Upload a 'Thirst Trap' Before Summer's End (Exclusive)

The lifestyle guru famously uploaded a sexy selfie of herself poolside in summer 2020

Published on August 26, 2023 09:55AM EDT
Martha Stewart pool selfie
Photo:

marthastewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart loves a good thirst trap.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her partnership with Dunkin' to highlight the etiquette behind when and how to shake your iced coffee, the lifestyle guru, 82, also opens up about plans to post a sexy image of herself on Instagram sometime soon, like she famously did in summer 2020.

When asked if she has any plans to post a thirst trap before this summer's end, Stewart plays coy, explaining, "Who knows?"

"I'm leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I'm going to be doing any thirst traps there," she continues. "But, you never can tell."

"Maybe there'll be a polar bear in the background," she adds with a laugh of snapping a potential thirst trap -- an alluring photo showing off one's body -- taken in the North American continent.

Martha Stewart attends Sesame Workshop's 2023 Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 31, 2023

Arturo Holmes/Getty 

Stewart's now infamous photo she took in July 2020 saw her posing for a sultry poolside selfie as she donned a black bathing suit and dewy makeup.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul later admitted to PEOPLE that she unknowingly took a "thirst trap," noting, "I took a pool selfie photo by mistake."

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she continued.

"It looked so good, so I posted it," Stewart added. "I didn't know what a 'thirst trap' was, but now I do. Now I'm looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it's just fun."

Martha Stewart attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Later in April 2021, Stewart revealed on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show with guest host Howie Mandel that she "got so many proposals and so many propositions" after posting the summertime photo.

"But I had to ignore all of them," Stewart explained. "I'm a very busy person."

