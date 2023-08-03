Martha Stewart Celebrates Her 82nd Birthday with a 'Mexican Feast' and 'Martharitas'

Martha Stewart celebrated her birthday in style.

The lifestyle expert marked her 82nd birthday on Thursday with an over-the top Mexican feast at her home.

"Mexican at Martha's," Stewart writes in the caption of an Instagram post celebrating her birthday. "Chef Lazaro outdid himself with a fine Mexican feast."

In the photos, Stewart shared the food, the tablescape and some extra decor. Her guests sat at a rectangular dining table with each seat set with wicker placemats, gold silverware and mauve napkins with an "MS" embroidered on them.

Stewart also showed off three vases overflowing with artfully arranged flowers that were displayed throughout her home for the birthday celebration.

In the caption, Stewart expanded on the food that was served at her birthday celebration. "Carnitas, tamales, enchiladas, guacamole, chips, Camarones ala diabla, pico de Gallo, street corn, etc," were all part of her birthday spread.

Martha Stewart had tamales (right) at her birthday and made her own cake (left). Martha Stewart/Instagram

Staying true to form, she revealed that she baked her own birthday cake with a toasted meringue frosting. "Dessert Martha made," the caption reads.

Of course, Stewart had to cap off her birthday celebration with some cocktails. She shared that she served caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail made with cachaça, sugar and lime, and "Martharitas."

Last year, when she turned 81, Stewart posted a “birthday selfie” before her “big bday dinner” on her Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen laying back in a taupe coat with her blonde falling behind her, highlighting her impressive skin.

“We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.

Martha Stewart snapped a selfie for her 81st birthday last year. Martha Stewart/Instagram

Age is clearly nothing but a number to Stewart, who posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated back in May alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

"It should have been 30 years ago," Stewart jokingly told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

Stewart showed off her figure in various locations around the Dominican Republic for images taken by the same photographer who photographed her in the 1990s for her own magazine, Ruven Afanador. She said that it meant a lot to be offered the cover.

"It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges," she shared. "To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."

Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

For the “long, long fashion day,” the author shared her preparation rituals with PEOPLE, including regular facials and clean eating.

"I did Pilates three, maybe four times a week and did not have a drink — no alcohol whatsoever for two months," she said, adding: "I also got a spray tan a couple days before the shoot, which isn't something I usually do. It's nice when you're down in that azure water. I got a light tan, and it was very pretty, very natural. I'm very pleased with the pictures, I really am."