Lala Kent and Martha Stewart Both Use This $12 Lotion to Achieve a Radiant Summer Glow

Everyone’s after a little summer glow, and there’s one celeb-used beauty product you shouldn't sleep on to achieve it.

The product in question is the L’Oréal Lumi Glotion, which Lala Kent and Martha Stewart both use. The Vanderpump Rules star recently shared in an Amazon Live that she adds a few drops of it to her foundation, and Stewart’s makeup artist, Daisy Toye, revealed she uses it on her every day, including for the cover of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue.

The $12 Amazon best-seller isn’t your average highlighter. It can actually be used in a variety of ways: Mix it in your foundation, like Kent, or use it as a first step primer for a lit-from-within glow. You can also dab a small amount on the high points of the face, like your cheeks and brow bones, as a final step in your makeup routine. Bonus: It can also be used on collar bones if you’re wearing a low-cut top.

No matter where you decide to apply it, the low-key formula delivers a sheer, illuminating color tint to enhance the skin’s natural glow. The hydrating formula isn’t just makeup — it’s made with skincare ingredients, like glycerin and shea butter, that nourish your skin for all-day wear.

The Glotion comes in four colors — fair, light, medium, and deep — all of which are currently on sale. It also has more than 16,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “light and dewy” and gives them the “perfect glow.”

One customer, who prefers to wear it alone with mascara, said, “I've already had so many compliments [from] people saying I am glowing.” Another user wrote that it gave them a “dewy summer glow,” adding that they apply it with their hands and that it’s easy to blend. “It’s thick enough to cover redness and help with dark circles, but not at all cakey.”

Older buyers really appreciate the boost of luminosity it gives to the skin. One person raved: “It goes on so easily, your skin does not feel dry, and it does not sit in the lines.” They even compared it to more expensive brands, and finished off by noting, “Your face looks moist and healthy and soft and real.”

No matter how you plan to use it, the L’Oréal Lumi Glotion is one celeb-used beauty find you’ll want to scoop up for summer.

