Martha Stewart Shares Rare Photo with Granddaughter Jude as They Watch for Super Moon at 4 A.M.

The lifestyle guru was looking for the "sturgeon moon" with her 12-year-old granddaughter

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 1, 2023 12:57PM EDT
martha stewart granddaughter
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty; Martha Stewart/Instagram.

Martha Stewart is making memories with her granddaughter.

On Tuesday, the entrepreneur and host, 81, shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of herself and her 12-year-old granddaughter Jude as the two looked up at the sky. Surrounded by trees, Jude stood next to her grandmother as they stared at the moon.

"Jude stewart and me on the upstairs terrace at four am trying to capture the sturgeon moon on our i phones @osteigna captured us ! Thanks Angie," Stewart captioned the photo.

The TV personality's daughter Alexis is mom to daughter Jude and son Truman, 11.

Earlier this year, Stewart and her granddaughter enjoyed a night at the theater while attending a performance of the play Life of Pi. Jude wore a black long-sleeve sequin dress with white tights and tall black boots while her grandmother opted for a navy sweater over a white collared shirt, black pants and chunky sneakers.

That same month, Jude celebrated her 12th birthday with friends at a spa party that Stewart shared a glimpse of on Instagram.

"Five beauties getting even more beautiful ! Jude turned twelve this week and had a SPARTY! Get it???" wrote the proud grandma.

"Japanese food, spa robes #peressofmadisonavenue and beautiful skin care products from @mariobadescu lots of goodies for nails and toes from clients of PR wonder @alisobridmc They had fun. And didn't sleep a wink !!"

Back in 2020, Martha opened up to PEOPLE about her belief that there's no one perfect way to be a parent.

"I was busy," she said of her own experience raising Alexis. "At the time, Alexis was going to school in Westport, and I was commuting to New York. After I gave up stock-brokering, I started an at-home catering business, which was extremely time-consuming."

"One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She's a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did," she continued. "Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship. Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her."

