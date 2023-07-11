Martha Stewart's Home Products Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — and Prices Start at Just $20

Martha Stewart is the queen of the kitchen, and she tends to have immaculate taste when it comes to interior design, too.

Earlier this year, she launched a homeware shop on Amazon called World of Martha that’s filled with kitchenware, home decor, bedding, and more. She also recently hosted a livestream on Amazon highlighting some of her products you can get on sale during Prime Day, which ends July 12 at midnight PT. While most of the products are reasonably priced to begin with, they are even more affordable right now — but you will need a Prime membership to score these discounts.

From fluffy pillows to ornate dinnerware sets, we’ve rounded up the 11 best deals to shop during Amazon’s biggest sale of the year — and everything costs less than $200.

Best Martha Stewart Amazon Prime Day Deals

Martha Stewart 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $200 (Save $50)

Whether you’re a beginner or an avid cook, this nonstick set of pots and pans t is ideal to have in the kitchen. The 12-piece set includes two frying pans, three saucepans, a sauté pan, and a Dutch oven in a stunning copper finish.

Lids are also included, so you don’t have to worry about your recipes splattering on your stovetop. The durable pots and pans are also oven-safe up to 480 degree Fahrenheit and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. So you’ll definitely want to add this multipurpose set to your cart while it’s $50 off.

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Queen Sheets, $47 (Save $18)

Sleep in blissful comfort with this set of luxurious-feeling sheets from Martha Stewart’s line. You’ll get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, which are made from 100 percent cotton. These soft and breathable sheets will help you drift to sleep in comfort, and they’d make a great addition to your main or guest bedroom.

The sheets are available in five sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, like mint, yellow, blue, and white, so you can easily match your bedroom aesthetic.

Shop more of our favorite products below to add a touch of Martha Stewart to your home. But hurry, these Prime Day deals won’t last long.

Martha Stewart Warham Splatter Hand-Painted Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $56 (Save $24)

Martha Stewart 3-Piece Oven to Table Bakeware, $34 (Save $6)

Martha Stewart Thayer 2 5.5-Inch Enamel on Steel Mini Dutch Ovens, $22 (Save $4)

Martha Stewart Gracie Lane Porcelain Dinnerware Set, $49 (Save $21)

Martha Stewart Lochner 18 by 12-Inch Beech Wood Cutting Board, $25 (Save $5)

Martha Stewart 12 by 5.7-Inch Stoneware Cake Stand, $34 (Save $6)

Martha Stewart Lots of Lemons Modern Kitchen Towel, Oven Mitt & Potholder Set, $24 (Save $10)

Martha Stewart 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set, $36 (Save $9)

Martha Stewart Down Alternative Bed Queen Pillows Set of 2, $36 (Save $15)

