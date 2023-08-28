Martha Stewart Criticized After She 'Captured a Small Iceberg' for Cocktails During Greenland Trip

Martha Stewart’s followers got a little heated about how she chilled her drink.

While on a Swan Hellenic cruise traveling from Iceland to Greenland, Stewart revealed that "we actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a collection of several photos, Stewart shared images of an expedition guests took to check out glaciers. Some shots show the icebergs in their natural state and others show chunks of ice on a bar cart, ready to be made into cocktails. Stewart also posed for a picture enjoying her beverage.



“End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland,” Stewart wrote in the caption. “We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.”

Soon after posting, fans were quick to comment on the unusual ingredient. One follower said "drinking their iceberg cocktails while the planet is in flames is a bit tone deaf." Another said, “Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink.”

A representative for Swan Hellenic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The company notes on their website that they adhere to "sustainability policies" required by local authorities where they travel.

Stewart also posted from the Sky Lagoon in Iceland and gave a brief review of the "small but spacious" expedition ship that took her from Iceland to Greenland.

"We are spending six days learning about the largest island in the world!!!! Population about 56,000. 75 percent indigenous peoples." she wrote. "Food is delicious! Crew is very friendly and knowledgeable!

Stewart spoke to PEOPLE last week before leaving for her trip. When asked if she has any plans to post a thirst trap before the summer ends, the recent Sports Illustrated cover star played coy.

Martha Stewart shares pictures from a cruise in Greenland. Martha Stewart/Instagram

"Who knows?" she said. "I'm leaving in a couple of hours to go to Greenland, so I doubt I'm going to be doing any thirst traps there. But, you never can tell."

"Maybe there'll be a polar bear in the background," she added with a laugh.