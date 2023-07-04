Martha Stewart Uses a Crossbody Phone Case from the Brand Blake Lively Wears, Too

“I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook”

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 11:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Crossbody Tout
Photo:

Getty Images

Martha Stewart is an icon and a tastemaker, so when she makes a recommendation, we take note.

In a recent interview with Vogue the newly minted Sports Illustrated cover model revealed that instead of using a handbag, she opts for a Bandolier phone case. “What are handbags?” she joked. “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.”

The convenient pebble leather cases offer a discreet and hands-free way to carry your phone, cash, and cards thanks to a removables strap that allows you to wear it as a crossbody. The opposite side of the case has a small pocket to store your cash and cards that snaps closed, so everything stays put until you're ready to use it.

Other stars have hopped on the Bandolier bandwagon, too: Blake Lively has been spotted on numerous occasions with the army green Casey phone case, and Alessandra Ambrosio and Eva Longoria also happen to be fans of the wallet alternative, according to the brand. As for Stewart’s favorite styles? They include the Donna, the Kimberly, and the Julian.

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody

Bandolier DONNA Side Slot Crossbody in Tan/Gold

Bandolier

The Donna Case is one of the brand’s classic styles that has hundreds of positive ratings and reviews from customers. It has a simple thin leather strap and gold hardware details that give it that luxe look. Plus, the case comes in 11 colors that range from neutral to snake print to shades of neon.

One shopper said, “I take it everywhere. I can’t lose my phone or my credit cards or subway pass as they are on me and accessible in seconds.”

Stewart’s other two favorites are similar, but differ mostly in the strap design — the Kimberly has the same sleek iPhone holder but features a thicker, two-tone strap to make the accessory pop; the Julian, on the other hand, has an adjustable knotted rope cord with silver tip details.

Psst… You can also find several Bandolier styles on Amazon, too. If you’re ready to ditch your handbag for something sleeker, take a page from Martha Stewart’s book and pick up your favorite hands-free phone case now.

Bandolier Kimberly Adjustable Crossbody Bandolier

Bandolier KIMBERLY Adjustable Crossbody Bandolier in Ivory/Gold

Bandolier

Bandolier Julian Pebble Leather Crossbody

Bandolier JULIAN Pebble Leather Crossbody in Greige/Silver

Bandolier

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
July 4th Amazon Swimsuit Deals Tout
30 Swimsuit Deals at Amazon for July 4 — Starting at Just $12
Related Articles
Jessica Alba High-Waisted White Pants Tout
Jessica Alba Bucked the Low-Rise Trend with These Flattering Pants, and Similar Options Start at $37
Amazon Prime Day Blouse Sale Tout
All of These Summer Blouses Are on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
Amazon’s Best-Selling Maxi Dress with Pockets Is Just $37 for July 4
July 4th Amazon Swimsuit Deals Tout
30 Swimsuit Deals at Amazon for July 4 — Starting at Just $12
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now
Deal Roundup: Slip-on Sneakers Tout
10 Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers You Can Wear All Day That Are on Sale at Amazon for July 4
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 for July 4
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton’s Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is on Sale for $70 — but Only Until July 4
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
Lilly Pulitzer Sale Roundup Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara PEO/ECOMM
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
July 4: Lululemon Deals Tout
16 Lululemon Deals to Score While They’re on Sale This Fourth of July — Starting at $9
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar