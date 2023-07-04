Martha Stewart is an icon and a tastemaker, so when she makes a recommendation, we take note.

In a recent interview with Vogue the newly minted Sports Illustrated cover model revealed that instead of using a handbag, she opts for a Bandolier phone case. “What are handbags?” she joked. “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.”

The convenient pebble leather cases offer a discreet and hands-free way to carry your phone, cash, and cards thanks to a removables strap that allows you to wear it as a crossbody. The opposite side of the case has a small pocket to store your cash and cards that snaps closed, so everything stays put until you're ready to use it.



Other stars have hopped on the Bandolier bandwagon, too: Blake Lively has been spotted on numerous occasions with the army green Casey phone case, and Alessandra Ambrosio and Eva Longoria also happen to be fans of the wallet alternative, according to the brand. As for Stewart’s favorite styles? They include the Donna, the Kimberly, and the Julian.



Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody

Bandolier

The Donna Case is one of the brand’s classic styles that has hundreds of positive ratings and reviews from customers. It has a simple thin leather strap and gold hardware details that give it that luxe look. Plus, the case comes in 11 colors that range from neutral to snake print to shades of neon.

One shopper said, “I take it everywhere. I can’t lose my phone or my credit cards or subway pass as they are on me and accessible in seconds.”

Stewart’s other two favorites are similar, but differ mostly in the strap design — the Kimberly has the same sleek iPhone holder but features a thicker, two-tone strap to make the accessory pop; the Julian, on the other hand, has an adjustable knotted rope cord with silver tip details.

Psst… You can also find several Bandolier styles on Amazon, too. If you’re ready to ditch your handbag for something sleeker, take a page from Martha Stewart’s book and pick up your favorite hands-free phone case now.



Bandolier Kimberly Adjustable Crossbody

Bandolier

Bandolier Julian Pebble Leather Crossbody

Bandolier

