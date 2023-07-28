Martha Stewart Clearly Can’t Get Enough of This Crossbody Phone Case That’s Also a Wallet

Martha Stewart has made her love for her Bandolier phone case known — in more ways than one.

The 81-year-old recently revealed that, instead of a purse, she opts for one of the brand’s convenient leather cases that double as a crossbody wallet. “What are handbags?” she joked in an interview with Vogue. “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.” Essentially, they offer a no-fuss, hands-free way to carry your phone, cash, and cards, so it’s easy to see why so many celebs are using them.

And if you need further proof that she’s a fan of the accessory, Stewart was just spotted carrying it around New York City. She owns the tan and gold Donna case, which, of course, effortlessly coordinated with her neutral outfit of a billowy tan blouse, long jean shorts, and camel-hued pumps.

If you’re a "less is more" type of person, this compact, multipurpose case will be a go-to. Thanks to the removable straps, you can wear it as a crossbody. Plus, the backside features a small pocket for cards with a handy snap closure to prevent things from falling out.

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody, $98

Her Donna case has 500+ five-star ratings from customers, who say in reviews that it “simplifies your life.” One reviewer, who takes it everywhere with them, said, “I can’t lose my phone or my credit cards or subway pass, as they are on me and accessible in seconds.”

Another person raved how the multitasking holder “solves all [their] problems.” Others love that it's a functional alternative to regular crossbody bags, with one writing, “It keeps me hands-free while shopping and is super convenient to keep my ID and credit cards with my phone.”

Every style from the brand has a slightly different design, and you can shop a handful of them on Amazon too, including the Hailey case, the Emma case, and the Sarah case. No matter which you choose, you may be setting aside your handbag, like Stewart, for the foreseeable future.

Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wallet alternative.

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $108

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $98

Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $108

