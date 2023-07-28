Martha Stewart Clearly Can’t Get Enough of This Crossbody Phone Case That’s Also a Wallet

She said she uses it instead of a handbag

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Martha Stewart Bandolier Phone Case Tout
Photo:

Getty Images / People / Reese Herrington

Martha Stewart has made her love for her Bandolier phone case known — in more ways than one. 

The 81-year-old recently revealed that, instead of a purse, she opts for one of the brand’s convenient leather cases that double as a crossbody wallet. “What are handbags?” she joked in an interview with Vogue. “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.” Essentially, they offer a no-fuss, hands-free way to carry your phone, cash, and cards, so it’s easy to see why so many celebs are using them.  

And if you need further proof that she’s a fan of the accessory, Stewart was just spotted carrying it around New York City. She owns the tan and gold Donna case, which, of course, effortlessly coordinated with her neutral outfit of a billowy tan blouse, long jean shorts, and camel-hued pumps. 

Martha Stewart shopping

TheImageDirect.com

If you’re a "less is more" type of person, this compact, multipurpose case will be a go-to. Thanks to the removable straps, you can wear it as a crossbody. Plus, the backside features a small pocket for cards with a handy snap closure to prevent things from falling out. 

Bandolier Donna Side Slot Crossbody, $98

Bandolier DONNA Side Slot Crossbody in Tan/Gold

Bandolier

Her Donna case has 500+ five-star ratings from customers, who say in reviews that it “simplifies your life.” One reviewer, who takes it everywhere with them, said, “I can’t lose my phone or my credit cards or subway pass, as they are on me and accessible in seconds.” 

Another person raved how the multitasking holder “solves all [their] problems.” Others love that it's a functional alternative to regular crossbody bags, with one writing, “It keeps me hands-free while shopping and is super convenient to keep my ID and credit cards with my phone.”

Every style from the brand has a slightly different design, and you can shop a handful of them on Amazon too, including the Hailey case, the Emma case, and the Sarah case. No matter which you choose, you may be setting aside your handbag, like Stewart, for the foreseeable future.

Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wallet alternative.

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $108

Amazon Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet - Black Leather with Gold Detail

Amazon

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $98

Amazon Prime Day Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

Amazon

Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet, $108

Amazon Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet - Black Leather

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Weekend sales Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend, Including Ulta, Birkenstock, and Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces
Bali Wireless Bra tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off
Neutral Rugs Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Neutral Rugs for an Easy Home Refresh, and Our 8 Favorites Are Under $100
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez goes from diva to Jenny from the block and gets down to business in baggy denim and a white crop top while furniture shopping at Big Daddy's Antiques furniture store in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs in a Look That'd Make Jenny From the Block Proud
Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon
Catherine Zeta-Jones swimsuit
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Swimsuit Style in a Plunging One-Piece
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
barbiecore kids clothes tout
10 Barbiecore Styles for Kids They Can Wear to the Movie Theater, Back to School, and More — Starting at $7
Best Inflatable Hot Tubs
The 10 Best Inflatable Hot Tubs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Customer Most Loved Pants Roundup Tout
7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19
Bostanten Sling Bag Tout
This Newly Released Sling Bag That's the 'Perfect Size' Is Already Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale
Rue La La Longchamp Sale Tout
Travel-Friendly Longchamp Bags Are Foldable, Spacious, and a Stylish Swap for Backpacks — and They’re on Sale
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Deals This Weekend: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, Zappos Clearance, and Buy Two Get One Swimwear
BentgoÂ® Kids Chill Lunch Box Tout
Parents Rave This Is the ‘Best Lunch Box Out There,’ and It’s on Sale Just in Time for Back-to-School Season
SpaceAid Moving Bags Tout
These Sturdy Bags That ‘Make Moving Easy’ Are Just $8 Apiece at Amazon
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Best BTS Finds from Nordstrom Tout
15 Back-to-School Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with Prices Starting at $12
Dish Rack Tout
This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10