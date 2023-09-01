Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop

If anyone knows how to make a house a home, it’s Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul just expanded her reviewer-revered home brand with a collection of office products, and everything is available to shop at Amazon.

The 112-piece collection has everything you could ever need for a home office — from furniture to storage solutions and organizational goodies. Stewart exclusively tells PEOPLE, “Whether you are managing a busy household or working from home, creating an attractive, dedicated space for staying organized makes any task more enjoyable. When form and function occupy the same space, productivity soars.”

There’s certainly no shortage of work-from-home-ready gems in the storefront. We scoured the collection to find the best home office products to shop ASAP — and prices start at $15.

Best Martha Stewart Home Office Products

Martha Stewart Rayna Rolling Swivel Desk Chair, $152

One of Stewart’s favorite pieces in the collection is the Rayna Desk Chair. While it rolls, swivels, rises, and performs every other function of a good desk chair, it also packs a ton of style. The chair is covered in trendy boucle that’ll give any home office a luxe touch, while its flared arms and barrel seat provide some mid-century modern flair.

Stewart also tells PEOPLE: “I like to brighten up my workspace with chic accents that function beautifully too — a little eye candy helps to keep me focused and inspired.”

Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Desk, $202

If you’re looking to give your workspace an elegant upgrade, there are tons of gorgeous desks to choose from. Stewart’s Hutton Shaker Style Desk is equipped with built-in storage, plus a sizable work surface to house monitors, laptops, notepads, and more. Its minimalist design — complete with a muted gray color and brushed nickel hardware — can lend itself to a number of different office aesthetics.

Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal 6-Piece Desktop Organizer Set, $60

There are desktop and drawer organizers galore in Stewart’s new collection. This six-piece desktop set comes with a file tray, letter tray, pen holder, business card holder, note, and a magazine holder to boot. Each piece is covered with gold metal finish that’s scratch-, rust-, and crack-resistant, according to the brand.

Tons of other new treasures just launched in Martha Stewart’s Amazon storefront — so don’t wait to take your home office from drab to I could get used to this.

Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Drawer Organizers, $27

Martha Stewart Sora Stationary Swivel Desk Chair, $156

Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Pencil Cup, $15

Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal Trash Can, $26

Martha Stewart Eli Glass-Top Desk, $158

Martha Stewart Liam 2-Tier Printer Cart, $138

Martha Stewart Grayson Acrylic Calendar, $47

Martha Stewart Emmett 3-Tier Bookshelf, $157

Weston Stackable Drawers, $35

Martha Stewart Piper Rolling Swivel Chair, $184

Martha Stewart Ollie Desk, $250

Martha Stewart Brody Acrylic Letter Tray, $29

