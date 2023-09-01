Lifestyle Home Martha Stewart Launched a New Home Office Collection at Amazon Today — Here’s What’s to Shop Furniture, storage solutions, and organizational products galore By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon / Ubique Group If anyone knows how to make a house a home, it’s Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul just expanded her reviewer-revered home brand with a collection of office products, and everything is available to shop at Amazon. The 112-piece collection has everything you could ever need for a home office — from furniture to storage solutions and organizational goodies. Stewart exclusively tells PEOPLE, “Whether you are managing a busy household or working from home, creating an attractive, dedicated space for staying organized makes any task more enjoyable. When form and function occupy the same space, productivity soars.” There’s certainly no shortage of work-from-home-ready gems in the storefront. We scoured the collection to find the best home office products to shop ASAP — and prices start at $15. AMAZON / UBIQUE GROUP Best Martha Stewart Home Office Products Martha’s Favorite Storage Solution: Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Drawer Organizers, $27 Martha’s Favorite Desk Chair:Martha Stewart Rayna Rolling Swivel Desk Chair, $151.51 Lowest Price: Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Pencil Cup, $14.99 Martha Stewart Sora Stationary Swivel Desk Chair, $156.01 Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal Trash Can, $25.99 Martha Stewart Eli Glass-Top Desk, $158.18 Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Desk, $202.49 Martha Stewart Liam 2-Tier Printer Cart, $138.38 Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal 6-Piece Desktop Organizer Set, $59.99 Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals Martha Stewart Rayna Rolling Swivel Desk Chair, $152 Amazon Buy on Amazon $152 One of Stewart’s favorite pieces in the collection is the Rayna Desk Chair. While it rolls, swivels, rises, and performs every other function of a good desk chair, it also packs a ton of style. The chair is covered in trendy boucle that’ll give any home office a luxe touch, while its flared arms and barrel seat provide some mid-century modern flair. Stewart also tells PEOPLE: “I like to brighten up my workspace with chic accents that function beautifully too — a little eye candy helps to keep me focused and inspired.” Martha Stewart Hutton Shaker Style Desk, $202 Amazon Buy on Amazon If you’re looking to give your workspace an elegant upgrade, there are tons of gorgeous desks to choose from. Stewart’s Hutton Shaker Style Desk is equipped with built-in storage, plus a sizable work surface to house monitors, laptops, notepads, and more. Its minimalist design — complete with a muted gray color and brushed nickel hardware — can lend itself to a number of different office aesthetics. Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal 6-Piece Desktop Organizer Set, $60 Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 There are desktop and drawer organizers galore in Stewart’s new collection. This six-piece desktop set comes with a file tray, letter tray, pen holder, business card holder, note, and a magazine holder to boot. Each piece is covered with gold metal finish that’s scratch-, rust-, and crack-resistant, according to the brand. Tons of other new treasures just launched in Martha Stewart’s Amazon storefront — so don’t wait to take your home office from drab to I could get used to this. Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Drawer Organizers, $27 Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Martha Stewart Sora Stationary Swivel Desk Chair, $156 Amazon Buy on Amazon $156 Martha Stewart Kerry Plastic Pencil Cup, $15 Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 Martha Stewart Ryder Gold Metal Trash Can, $26 Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 Martha Stewart Eli Glass-Top Desk, $158 Amazon Buy on Amazon $158 Martha Stewart Liam 2-Tier Printer Cart, $138 Amazon Buy on Amazon $138 Martha Stewart Grayson Acrylic Calendar, $47 Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 Martha Stewart Emmett 3-Tier Bookshelf, $157 Amazon Buy on Amazon $157 Weston Stackable Drawers, $35 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 Martha Stewart Piper Rolling Swivel Chair, $184 Amazon Buy on Amazon $184 Martha Stewart Ollie Desk, $250 Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 Martha Stewart Brody Acrylic Letter Tray, $29 Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 