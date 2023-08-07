Martha Reeves Recalls Being 'in Awe' During Marvin Gaye Recording Session — and How He Caught Her Staring

The Motown artist reveals why she had a crush on the legendary R&B singer during an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women In Music

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 08:45PM EDT
Martha Reeves, Marvin Gaye
Martha Reeves; Marvin Gaye. Photo:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty; Kypros/Getty

Martha Reeves will forever be in awe of a fellow music icon.

During an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women in Music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 82, revealed she had a crush on Marvin Gaye that left her "overwhelmed" during a recording session with Martha and the Vandellas.

"Marvin Gaye was singing it, 'Callin’ out around the world. Are you ready for a brand new beat baby?”' And I'm standing there in awe, 'cause I followed him around. I love Marvin Gaye. I thought he was the finest man God ever put on this earth," she revealed of the performer singing the group's 1965 classic, "Dancing in the Street."

Marvin Gaye 1983
Marvin Gaye in 1983.

Gary Gershoff/Getty

According to Reeves, Gaye wanted to "be a balladeer" which made singing background vocals on the performer's 1963 track "Stubborn Kind of Fellow" even more special.

"We sang behind him on 'Stubborn Kind of Fellow.' she recalled. "That was when there was only four tracks and the four of us, Gloria, Annette, Rosalind, and myself. And we could touch him. One mic we went, 'Do, do. Ow. Yeah. Yeah.' He would [say], 'I try to put my arms around you.'"

Martha Reeves
Martha Reeves.

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The artist shared that Gaye caught her sneaking a peek at him during the recording session, which was something she couldn't help doing because he was "just so fine."

"He looked over there and saw me just admiring him, just standing there," she explained. "I can't help it. He was just so fine. And when he sang, he would close his eyes. So he didn't know that I was looking at him."

Reeves explained that she and the fellow Motown artist were trained to open their eyes during their performances, and Gaye would often close his eyes to sing.

"And I heard him sing and he looked up and saw me in awe of him," she continued. "And he said to Mickey Stevenson and Ivy Hunter, the co-writers on the song, ‘Hey man, try this song on Martha.' I'd done everybody else's demos, so I was ready 'cause I had learned the song listening to him, but I didn't feel it where he felt it. And I know how to take a song if it was a man's key — to sing the same keyboard on the third of the chord. So instead of going, 'Callin’ out around the world,' I went, 'Callin’ out around.' Cause the intro reminded me of the bullfights in Spain.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking about the recording experience she added, " If you do something wrong, get a wrong note, or you ain't got the right inflection, they'll say, 'Do it again.' Uh, make that better. No stopping, no nothing. That's next tape is what you hear on that record. That's why it sounds like I'm overwhelmed. And I was."

Related Articles
Tony Bennett performs on stage during an invitation only concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on August 8, 2019
Tony Bennett's Widow Susan Reveals His Last Words to Her: 'That He Loved Me'
John Mayer and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2009 presented by H&M at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2009 in New York City
Taylor Swift and John Mayer's Relationship: A Look Back
smokey robinson life in pictures
Smokey Robinson Recalls Wild Late Nights at Motown Records: 'Our Wives Would Come to Get Us' (Exclusive)
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'
Kelly, Scooter, and Taylor
Kelly Clarkson Says Scooter Braun 'Took Offense' After She Encouraged Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Music
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Dave Grohl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Lionel Richie, U.S. singer-songwriter, during a live concert performance at Wembley Arena, London, England, Great Britain, May 1987.
Lionel Richie's Life in Photos
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Sam Smith walks the red carpet at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images);LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ed Sheeran attends the GBK Brand Bar Back Stage during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Musicians Who Were Accused of Copyright Infringement by Other Musicians: Can You Hear the Similarities?
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Let's Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry. Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran Performs Live in Court to Jury in Copyright Trial, Says He Wrote '10 Songs' This Week
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Songwriter Lamont Dozier attends the 2013 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Motown Hitmaker Lamont Dozier Dies at 81: 'Rest in Heavenly Peace'
Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Teases Comeback After More Than 20 Years: 'Exciting News Coming Soon'
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
Barrett Strong
Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter Barrett Strong Dead at 81