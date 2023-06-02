Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala Praises Wife After Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction: 'Send Her Love'

Danny Masterson, 47, was convicted of two counts of rape by force or fear, stemming from two separate incidents in 2003, according to prosecutors

June 2, 2023
Chrissie Carnell-Bixler (Danny Masterson rape accuser) and her husband Cedric Zavala-Bixler
Chrissie Carnell-Bixler and her husband Cedric Zavala-Bixler . Photo:

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler/instagram

The musician husband of one of the three women who accused Danny Masterson of sexual assault is praising the victims for speaking out after the actor was found guilty this week of rape following a 2022 mistrial.

On Wednesday, Masterson, 47, was convicted on two counts of rape by force or fear, stemming from two separate incidents in 2003, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

After more than six days of deliberation, the jury was deadlocked on the accusations brought forth by a third victim — Masterson’s former girlfriend Chrissie Carnell-Bixler.

“I thank the jury for its service, and while I’m encouraged that Danny Masterson will face some criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me,” Carnell-Bixler said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

“Despite my disappointment in this outcome, I remain determined to secure justice, including in civil court, where I, along with my co-plaintiffs, will shine a light on how Scientology and other conspirators enabled and sought to cover up Masterson’s monstrous behavior,” the statement concludes.

Carnell-Bixler’s husband, The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, lauded his wife and the other women for testifying for prosecution and helping to win a guilty verdict against the former That ‘70s Show actor.

“In case you’ve sleeping under a f------ rock placed there by Scientology, my wife and the survivors did the unthinkable,"  Bixler-Zavala wrote on Instagram. "Go ahead and send her love. She needs it."

Los Angeles DA George Gascón also acknowledged the survivors.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all.” Gascón said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.

Danny Masterson stands with his lawyers Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as he is arraigned on three rape charges
Danny Masterson on September 18, 2020.

LUCY NICHOLSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Masterson’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor was remanded into custody following the verdict.

Masterson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 4, where he faces up to 30 years in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

