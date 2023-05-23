'Married at First Sight' 's Cortney Hendrix Shares Pregnancy Update: 'Baby Comes When Baby Wants'

Cortney Hendrix is eagerly awaiting her second baby.

The Married at First Sight star, 34, shared an update on her pregnancy on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Still pregnant everyone. Had my pre-op appt today for my scheduled C-section on 5/31. We might make it til then! I dunno."

"But this will be my final update on *ifs*. Bc at some point- you just gotta let it go and lean it to what's going to happen anyways!"

Cortney Hendrix's Instagram Story explaining her pregnancy status.





"Baby comes when baby wants to unless you have a scheduled C-section to evict them 🥰," she joked."

"There is hope he will still arrive on his own before. I'm not dilated but cervix is soft and I'm having a lot of contractions throughout day so there is that."

When sharing her pregnancy news with PEOPLE in February, Hendrix noted that "This pregnancy has been the complete opposite of my first one," with son Dale, 19 months.

Hendrix also admitted that the pregnancy was a surprise to her and husband Sherm, 31.

"I'm just really lucky. I'm lucky to be Dale's mommy. I'm lucky to be growing another baby. I'm lucky that God's plan is bigger than mine because I'll be honest — I had a different plan than getting pregnant at 10½ months postpartum."

"I was scared. I was tired. I am tired. There are many days where I panic at the thought of two, and many days I am thrilled because the children will be so close in age," Hendrix candidly shared.