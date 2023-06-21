'Married at First Sight' Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage

Clint and Gina admit they never found that "spark" they hoped for in a marriage — and it led to their eventual divorce

By
Published on June 21, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Clint and Gina are putting it all on the table during the Married at First Sight reunion — including discussing their lack of “spark.”

The ex-spouses admit they never found that romantic draw they so craved, and that’s why it wasn’t worth staying married. A PEOPLE exclusive preview of the reunion confirms that Clint and Gina aren’t married, and are still thinking about their lack of connection. 

“We never felt the initial spark, and I think we really tried to get there, and continue to look for it,” Gina says in the clip. “And we never got there.” 

Married at First Sight Reunion Sneak Peek: Clint and Gina Reflect on Their Failed Marriage

Lifetime

For Clint, the entire setup was a personal test. “It truly was a challenge for us to get through those physical pieces of the relationship,” he said, though he acknowledged some of their strengths.

“As far as just our communication was strong, we had a lot of fun together, we could joke, we had Hank. You know, we had a lot of the components that you really need in a strong relationship,” he continued. “There was just that one hurdle, and that was our barrier.”

Looking back, the pair don’t have regrets. “We did everything we could. We were listening to the experts, we were doing the exercises, and we just couldn’t get there at the end of the day,” Clint adds. 

Clint also addresses his prior comments on the importance of physical appearance in his connection — particularly a “well-manicured” woman. He admits the experts “nailed it” with Gina, who fits his requirements. “We just didn’t jive in that way,” he explains. 

He also shares the couple “could have thrown in the towel early,” but remained in their marriage throughout the process because they were “here for a reason.” 

Clint and Gina parted ways in a previous episode that aired during season 16. Following the split, Clint said he believed he was walking away “with my love for [a] companion.” Clint was then seen moving on with costar Dom — who was previously married to Mack — in a later episode, even kissing her in front of a supportive Gina.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

