'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future (Exclusive)

Mack slid into Gina's DMs with one flaming hot emoji to get her — or her friend's — attention but could there be a romance in store for the two?

By
Published on June 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT

There may be more than one couple switch-up on this season of Married at First Sight!

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview for Wednesday night’s reunion, Gina and Mack take the hot seat together after sparking a possible connection off-screen. During the season, the individuals crossed paths while married to their respective partners, but neither marriage lasted. 

Even before the breakups, Gina acknowledged that Mack had something special.

“Definitely watching it back, it’s sexy to see a guy go to bat for you if he feels like someone is offending you,” she says in the clip. “So, I was thankful. I actually reached out and said ‘Thanks for having my back.’”

Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future

Lifetime

From there, other conversations unfolded on social media. “Originally, I think I fired off a DM, which was a fire emoji — a flame — it was a friendly flame,” Mack says of connecting with Gina virtually. 

When Mack assumed Gina wasn’t single, he actually decided to go after her friend. He admits he was “trying to disguise” his crush on Gina through pursuing someone else in her circle.

“It was harmless. I wasn’t trying to make Gina jealous or anything,” he adds. 

When the series came to an end, Gina and Clint split, and so did Mack and Dom. Mack addressed how Clint may feel about the whole arrangement — both during and after the show. 

Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future

Lifetime

“He did look a little salty, but to Clint’s defense, I don’t blame him,” Mack said. “I feel like I was kind of hard on Clint. I don’t know why.” 

Gina and Mack didn’t confirm if they’re a couple in the clip, but they wouldn’t be the only season 16 individuals to find hope with another cast member. Their respective exes, Clint and Dom, actually shared a smooch in last week’s episode. 

“She's fun, she's young, she's vibrant. She's just adventurous," Clint said of Dom. And even his ex-wife, Gina, cheered the pair on while they kissed. 

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime.

