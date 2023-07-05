'MAFS: Where Are They Now': Kirsten and Shaq Are 'on the Same Page,' Might Still Be a Good Match (Exclusive)

There could be hope for Married at First Sight 's Kirsten Grimes and Shaq Dillon after all!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, Shaq gives an update on where things stand between the two, noting that they've "grown" so much since separating.

"We're friends, finally," he reveals. "It took the reunion. We actually listened and processed what each other is saying."

Shaq adds, "I'm just glad that we're in a happy place right now."

To that, one of their costars points out that the "biggest challenge" the pair faced was their communication skills. In response, Shaq and his castmate both note that Shaq and Kirsten are "finally on the same page" now.

As he's asked whether Kirsten now has "any expectation" for the pair beyond friendship, Shaq says that, while they now see to eye, he's still uncertain what's next for their relationship.



Kirsten and Shaq were introduced to MAFS fans as part of the season 16 cast. It was later revealed that on Decision Day, after they had both been questioning whether they should stay together, Shaq cried while asking Kirsten to get a divorce.

But now Shaq isn't ruling out a possible reconciliation. "Who knows where life may take us," he says on Wednesday's episode. "One day, we may work!"

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.