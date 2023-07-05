'MAFS: Where Are They Now': Kirsten and Shaq Are 'on the Same Page,' Might Still Be a Good Match (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Married at First Sight episode, Shaq says the pair are "in a happy place right now"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:03PM EDT

There could be hope for Married at First Sight 's Kirsten Grimes and Shaq Dillon after all!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, Shaq gives an update on where things stand between the two, noting that they've "grown" so much since separating.

"We're friends, finally," he reveals. "It took the reunion. We actually listened and processed what each other is saying."

Shaq adds, "I'm just glad that we're in a happy place right now."

Shaq from Married at First Sight

Lifetime

To that, one of their costars points out that the "biggest challenge" the pair faced was their communication skills. In response, Shaq and his castmate both note that Shaq and Kirsten are "finally on the same page" now.

As he's asked whether Kirsten now has "any expectation" for the pair beyond friendship, Shaq says that, while they now see to eye, he's still uncertain what's next for their relationship.

Shaq from Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Kirsten and Shaq were introduced to MAFS fans as part of the season 16 cast. It was later revealed that on Decision Day, after they had both been questioning whether they should stay together, Shaq cried while asking Kirsten to get a divorce.

But now Shaq isn't ruling out a possible reconciliation. "Who knows where life may take us," he says on Wednesday's episode. "One day, we may work!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Brian-cox
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Shares the Surprising Thing Fans Ask Him: 'Human Beings Are So Weird' (Exclusive)
Riverdale
Watch the Stars of 'Riverdale' Sing and Dance Their Way into 'Archie the Musical!' (Exclusive)
Gabourey Sidibe help everyday people get payback on their loved ones
Gabourey Sidibe Jokes She Joined a Prank Show Because 'According to My Therapist, I'm Addicted to Trauma'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Need' Her Sisters to Make Money, Would 'Rather Focus' on Poosh Than TV: Source
Summer I turned pretty cast
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Guys Dish on Their First Celebrity Crushes — Including 'Amazing' Margot Robbie!
Tyler James Williams at Essence Fest
Tyler James Williams on Using His Platform to 'Affect Change' — and How 'Abbott Elementary' Plays a Part
Mary Jo Eustace
Mary Jo Eustace on Why Getting Remarried Isn’t ‘High’ on Her List – and What She Loves About Her 60s (Exclusive)
Michael J Fox Reunites with Wendell Pierce at Broadway's Death of a Salesman
Wendell Pierce on His Pal Michael J. Fox: 'Crisis Doesn't Develop Character, It Reveals Character' (Exclusive)
William Daniels anniversary
William and Bonnie Daniels Toast Their Anniversary by Recreating First Date from 75 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)
Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Is in 'Negotiations' to Remain on 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosted by Ryan Seacrest (Source)
Carson Daly on the TODAY Show
Carson Daly Didn't Want a Big 50th Birthday Party: 'I Really Tried to Hide' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig
Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig: 'He's an Obvious Choice' (Exclusive)
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Nico Tortorella as Josh of the series YOUNGER
Nico Tortorella Says He's Totally Down for a 'Younger' Revival: 'I Think There's More to the Story' (Exclusive)