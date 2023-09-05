'Married at First Sight' Alum Paige Banks Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Start of a New Chapter' (Exclusive)

Paige Banks is going to be a mom!

The Married at First Sight alum, 27, who appeared on the show's 12th season that aired in 2021, is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Justin, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"This is the start of a new chapter for me," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "I saw the two lines come across the test and I was shocked, happy and anxious all at the same time."

"I’ve always wanted to be a mother and embrace all of the beautiful possibilities that come with raising and nurturing a child of my own, and finally I felt like God had answered the desires of my heart and gave me something that I had been yearning for."

Paige Banks. Shakirah Abdul-Rashid

So far, Banks is taking the ups and downs of the experience in stride, soaking up every moment.

"Every time I rub my belly or I experience some crazy morning sickness (that doesn’t just happen in the morning), I know that my beautiful angel is forming inside of me and ready to make its entrance earthside soon," she says.

Of taking on this next chapter with Justin, Banks says she's "super grateful" to have someone join her in coming into parenthood.



"I’m super grateful that I can share this journey with my person, my safe space, my confidante and most importantly, my best friend," she says. "Life isn’t always easy, but doing it with you makes things so worthwhile and I can’t wait to see you in action with our little love."

Prior to the announcement, Banks' last Instagram update came early this year, where she celebrated new beginnings after closing on her second home.

"These past seven months I’ve watched my house get built brick by brick and it reminded me of the beauty of life. You lay the foundation down and continue to build on it despite whatever storms you may have to weather in the process," she reflected in the video's caption.

"God has really shown out for me this past year and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for me in the future. This is just the beginning ✨," she concluded the January post.

