Marlon Wayans Cited for Disturbing The Peace After Reported Removal From United Airlines Flight

"This won’t stop until I get some apologies and there are changes," the comedian shared on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 10, 2023 12:10AM EDT
Marlon Wayans/Instagram
Photo:

Marlon Wayans/Instagram

Marlon Wayans is looking for answers, apologies, and changes.

In a series of social media posts, the comedian, 50, announced that he had to miss his performances in Kansas City on Friday due to an incident with United Airlines.

"Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, 'Oh, now you have to check that bag.' Bye. I’m in seat 2 A come holla," wrote Wayans alongside an Instagram video explaining the situation. "Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE."

According to TMZ, the situation at the gate caused the White Chicks actor to receive a citation for disturbing the peace from the Denver Police Department.

While the DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, Wayans confirmed he received the citation by sharing a screenshot of TMZ's article in an Instagram post and going into further detail.

"Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him," wrote Wayans. "The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime, and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude."

The actor further addressed his interaction with the unidentified United Airlines agent, expressing that he was "picked on" after consolidating his bags.

"He asked me to consolidate my bags, and I complied," he wrote. "Then, said now I have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point, I said, 'See, now you’re just f------ with me.' So I grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane. This was harassment, and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter."

Stating that the issue involved "racism and classism," he continued: " I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows I missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes I am gonna DM THE BOSS!!!"

In a statement to PEOPLE, United Airlines expressed: "In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won't be flying on United to his destination."

Wayans confirmed he took a different flight alongside an Instagram photo where he held onto an American Airlines ticket with the caption, "Fly where you’re respected, protected, and loved. @americanair concierge key!!! No more @united for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Y’all treated a first class brother real disrespectful," he added. "I need answers. And they owe me money for missing the shows in KC. This won’t stop until I get some apologies and there are changes."

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto climbs up and down the front of the Hotel Derome in Berlin Mitte, Germany
Jared Leto Spotted Scaling Wall in Berlin Without a Harness
Dominique Fishback stars in TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS
Dominique Fishback Says 'Divine Timing and Manifestation' Led Her to 'Transformers' Franchise (Exclusive)
Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City
Michael J. Fox and Friends Celebrate Actor's 62nd Birthday With Sweet Tributes: ‘62 and STILL Cool’
Benjamin Millepied attending the screening of his first movie Carmen at Pathe cinema in Paris. 08 Jun 2023
Natalie Portman's Husband Benjamin Millepied Seen in First Public Appearance Since Infidelity News
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Jennifer Coolidge and Eddie Kaye Thomas
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Being Roommates with ‘American Pie’ Costar Eddie Kaye Thomas: ‘I Wasn’t the Love of His Life’
Johnny Depp Fans Sing Star 'Happy Birthday' as He Turns 60 at Bucharest Concert
Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Actor as He Turns 60 at Concert in Romania
TODAY -- Pictured: Amy Schumer on Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Amy Schumer ‘Can’t Wait’ To See ‘Barbie’ Movie After Dropping Out of Early Version for Missing Feminist View
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: I Love Life with You
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: ‘I Love Life with You’
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford's Heroic Legacy Explored in New PEOPLE Special Edition: From Landing 'Star Wars' to His Last Ride as Indy
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things
Emma Stone Is Reborn in Fantastical 'Poor Things' Trailer: Watch
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD with Broadway's Marty McFly CASEY LIKES
Christopher Lloyd Surprises Cast of Broadway's 'Back to the Future' Musical in Rehearsal