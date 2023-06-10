Marlon Wayans Cited for Disturbing The Peace After Reported Removal From United Airlines Flight

Marlon Wayans is looking for answers, apologies, and changes.

In a series of social media posts, the comedian, 50, announced that he had to miss his performances in Kansas City on Friday due to an incident with United Airlines.

"Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, 'Oh, now you have to check that bag.' Bye. I’m in seat 2 A come holla," wrote Wayans alongside an Instagram video explaining the situation. "Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE."

According to TMZ, the situation at the gate caused the White Chicks actor to receive a citation for disturbing the peace from the Denver Police Department.

While the DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, Wayans confirmed he received the citation by sharing a screenshot of TMZ's article in an Instagram post and going into further detail.

"Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him," wrote Wayans. "The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime, and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude."

The actor further addressed his interaction with the unidentified United Airlines agent, expressing that he was "picked on" after consolidating his bags.

"He asked me to consolidate my bags, and I complied," he wrote. "Then, said now I have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point, I said, 'See, now you’re just f------ with me.' So I grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane. This was harassment, and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter."

Stating that the issue involved "racism and classism," he continued: " I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows I missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes I am gonna DM THE BOSS!!!"

In a statement to PEOPLE, United Airlines expressed: "In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. The customer won't be flying on United to his destination."

Wayans confirmed he took a different flight alongside an Instagram photo where he held onto an American Airlines ticket with the caption, "Fly where you’re respected, protected, and loved. @americanair concierge key!!! No more @united for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Y’all treated a first class brother real disrespectful," he added. "I need answers. And they owe me money for missing the shows in KC. This won’t stop until I get some apologies and there are changes."