Marlo Thomas Says ‘Love, Listening and Lust’ Keeps Her 43-Year Marriage to Phil Donahue Strong (Exclusive)

"You have to listen, then you'll know what the other person is thinking, you have to love each other, and without lust, you don't have anything," Thomas tells PEOPLE

By Abby Stern
and
Published on May 24, 2023 11:56 AM
Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Hillary" New York Premiere
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Marlo Thomas is lucky in love.

In an exclusive interview, the actress revealed the secret to keeping her 43-year marriage to Phil Donahue going strong.

"I call it the three L's. Love, listening, and lust," she told PEOPLE at the Women In Media Foundation's 48th Annual Gracie Awards Gala on Tuesday. "Those are the three L's. You have to listen and then you'll know what the other person is really thinking and going through. You have to love each other. And without lust, you don't have anything."

Thomas and the host of The Phil Donahue Show, 87, recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on May 21.

"He's the best," she says. "I'm very lucky,"

As for how the pair marked the special occasion, Thomas says it was a low-key, private evening spent with one another.

"Well, it was just fun just to be alone," she says. "Sometimes we've given parties and done things, but we just felt like this year we wanted to just hang out alone. Go to the theater, go to dinner, walk down the street, just be together. It was great."

Thomas first met Donahue in 1977 when she was a guest on his popular talk show, which ran for 26 years.

Marlo Thomas attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

To mark their 40th anniversary milestone in 2020, the pair shared marital success secrets from their own four decade union, and advice they gleaned from other long term couples in their book: What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life.

For the project, the actress and talk-show host spent nine months interviewing celebrity couples whose relationships they’ve admired to find out what works and what doesn’t.

Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Hillary" New York Premiere

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“We started to wonder if there really is a secret sauce to a successful marriage. And that’s when we decided to break an ironclad rule of our marriage – for the first time, ever – and decided to work on a project together,” they told AARP: The Magazine, which had excerpted stories from their book, including tips from couples like Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickChip and Joanna Gaines, and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon.

“As different as these couple's stories are, they share a common plotline: that of two people joining hands and stepping up to the most challenging, invigorating, inspiring, infuriating, thrilling, terrifying, delightful and heavenly job on earth — making a marriage last,” Thomas and Donahue added.

Marlo Thomas accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 48th annual Gracie Awards Gala

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On the red carpet ahead of Tuesday's Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills where Thomas was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, she expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"I have to tell you, I didn't realize I'd lived a lifetime yet, but ... I'm honored to be honored at any time," she told PEOPLE. "And I love this organization. It was created by women to recognize women. And that's exciting because when I started, there were no women's organizations. Each of us was in their own little silo just trying to be heard. So I love that there's an alliance for women now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later accepting her honor, the activist said:

"I am so very, very touched to be here today. I flew in from New York where Phil and I just celebrated our 43rd wedding anniversary, talk about a lifetime achievement, not bad for a girl from Hollywood."

Related Articles
Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
’FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Proposes to Girlfriend Renee Monaco During Getaway to Morocco — See the Ring
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOgmvcuUo9/?hl=en Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Fiance
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Connor Smith 4 Years After Death of First Husband
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Momâs âMarriage Meatloaf Worked for Me Twiceââ All About the Family Recipe
Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Mom's Marriage Meatloaf 'Worked for Me Twice' — Get the Recipe
Chrishell Stause G Flip Wedding
G Flip Says Marrying Chrishell Stause Was 'The Best Day of My Life' (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Her Wedding Despite Family Drama Before Saying 'I Do'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)
Amanda Orso High- Low Hostess Dog wedding Ceremony and Reception by Katerina of @savina_space https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4f1hu02keqvgumq/AABVgdnVYxwDEA-9bDbJUwC0a? dl=0
Canine Couple Barks 'I Do' at N.Y.C Dog Wedding by Celebrity Event Designer Amanda Orso
DYLAN MARLOWE WEDS FIANCÉ
Dylan Marlowe Marries Natalie Barber and Dedicates a Song to Her on Wedding Day: 'My Sweet Side'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPP-YypxzQ/; LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 29: Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)8BIM%7ÃCÃ(Ã Ã¬Â¶Z%]bÃÃ¶ÂÃ¿Ã¬
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 1987 Wedding Ball Gown Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Dress
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs exclusive trailer premiere
Shaming, Shunning and Shenanigans: Meet the 10 Sozahdah Women from Hulu's 'Secrets & Sisterhood' (Exclusive)
Burl Moseley
'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party
Madison Mulkey, Bride Goes Viral for Serving Chili’s at Her Wedding
Bride Goes Viral After Spending $1,950 on Chili's Takeout for Her 100-Guest Wedding: 'Can't Beat the Price'
Sophie-Alexandra Evekink and her father Dorus Evekink
Royal Bride Sophie Evekink Faints During Wedding to Prince Ludwig of Bavaria
The Machine - Bama Rush
What Is The Machine in 'Bama Rush'? Everything to Know About the Controversial Secret Society
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Chrishell Stause Says Her Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Partner G Flip Was 'Untraditional'