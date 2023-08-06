Maralee Nichols Enjoys Farm Day in Matching Overalls With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

"A day on the farm with my best friend," Nichols wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of cute photos

By
Published on August 6, 2023 05:15PM EDT
Maralee Nichols
Maralee Nichols poses with son Theo during an outing to a farm. Photo:

Maralee Nichols/Instagram

Maralee Nichols and her son Theo enjoyed a fun family day at the farm over the weekend!

The fitness model, 32, twinned in matching overalls with her 19-month-old baby — whom she shares with Tristan Thompson — and shared an Instagram carousel of wholesome photos to celebrate on Sunday.

"A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun 🤠," Nichols wrote in the caption.

In the first image, Nichols and Theo could be seen walking up a grassy hill together — as she wore a pair of light blue denim overalls and a straw hat to match her little one. She gave fans a better look at her outfit in later images showing her wearing large shades and a white tank top underneath the denim attire.

Nichols also shared a clip of Theo chatting it up with some baby goats while standing on a slide, a photo of her having a petting zoo moment, and a clip of her son pushing around a red wagon.

Nichols' farm outing comes a week after she and Theo spent some time exploring Legoland and playing on the beach.

Amid Khloé Kardashian's space-themed first birthday party celebrating her baby son, Tatum — whom she also shares with Thompson, 32 — Nichols posted a few sweet pics of Theo. In the images, the 19-month-old could be seen enjoying a ride at the amusement park and rocking a blue sun hat on the beach.

Thompson confirmed that he fathered Theo in January 2022, but has not publicly discussed his son with Nichols since.

The NBA player did share some photos of Tatum for the first time on Instagram last week, calling the child a "reminder of what life represents to me."

“You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift,” he wrote. “You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story.” 

Thompson also addressed “mistakes” in the post. “The mistakes along the way are lessons, not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!,” he concluded the post.

