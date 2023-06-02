GOP Senator Criticizing Kids' Books About Race and Diversity Says 'I Don't Want Reality' During Hearing

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin backtracked after saying he doesn't want "reality" when it comes to teaching children about race. The comment sparked immediate laughter from others in the room

Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
Updated on June 2, 2023 03:09 PM
Sen. Markwayne Mullin attends the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin backtracked after saying he doesn't want "reality" when it comes to teaching children about race.

The remark came during a recent Senate hearing about child care.

At one point, Mullin asked a panel whether children should learn about Jesus or about racism, specifically pointing to a children's book called Our Skin: A First Conversation about Race to try and demonstrate his point.

"I’m going to read exactly what [Our Skin] says. You guys might find it interesting," Mullin said in the hearing. "'A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race. They sorted people by skin color and said that white people were better, smarter, prettier, and they deserved more than everybody else.'"

Mullin then said: “This would be taught if we socialize our pre-K system, this would be.”

"How about we teach 'Jesus Loves Me'?" he continued, adding: "The lyrics go, ‘Red and yellow, black and white. They’re all precious in our sight.'"

When it came time for Cheryl Morman, president of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations, to respond to Mullin's emotive speech, she said, “I disagree. First, it is important that we teach Jesus and Jesus is what we teach..."

Mullin then interjected, asking Morman to simply choose between the book about race and the song about Jesus: “So which one is better?”

When Morman attempted to respond, saying, "The reality is..." Mullin interjected once more, saying: "I don’t want reality, I’m asking the question: Which one is better?”

Mullin's comment immediately prompted laughter for seeming to discredit his argument, with one voice heard off-camera saying, "Got it on tape."

Mullin — a former plumbing company owner who has dabbled in cage fighting — has courted controversy since his 2022 election to the Senate (he won a special election to serve the remainder of longtime Sen. Jim Inhofe's term). At least some of that controversy stems from Mullin's denial of the 2020 presidential election results.

After dismissing the concept of reality in this latest hearing, Mullin said he “misspoke” and returned to questioning his witnesses.

Teaching students about diversity has become a hot-button topic, particularly among conservatives who argue that diversity, equity and inclusion (also known as DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) courses teach white students that they are inferior to their minority peers. Progressives, however, say that these classes help foster a more inclusive, informed and welcoming environment.

Books about diversity have also been caught in the debate, with Republican lawmakers threatening to ban titles that tackle issues of race, racism and LGBTQ+ themes — or titles that merely feature kids whose identities reflected them.

