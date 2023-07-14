Markéta Vondroušová Books Cat Sitter So Family Can Watch Her Compete in Wimbledon Final

In defeating Elina Svitolina, the Czech tennis player became the first unseeded woman since 1963 to reach the Wimbledon final

Published on July 14, 2023 02:11PM EDT
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in action during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the Ladies 'Singles semi-final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships
Photo:

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

Surprise Wimbledon finalist Markéta Vondroušová has her priorities straight!

Upon advancing to Saturday’s final at the All England Club, the 24-year-old Czech tennis star called home — to book a pet sitter for her beloved cat, Frankie, CNN reported.

With the Sphynx cat taken care of, Vondroušová’s husband and sister will now be able to travel to London to watch her take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the final, the outlet reported.

The Olympic medalist became the first unseeded woman since 1963 to reach the Wimbledon Final — according to Sky Sports — having little problem dispatching Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) on Thursday.

The ramifications of her win against new mother Svitolina were hardly lost on Vondroušová, who told reporters afterwards that she couldn’t have predicted her own storybook run.

“When it was clay or hard, maybe I would say, yeah, it’s possible,” she remarked. “But grass was impossible for me. It’s even crazier that this is happening.”

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in action during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the Ladies 'Singles semi-final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

Among her impressive wins in the tournament, Vondroušová defeated fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula in the final round of eight.

In recent years, since she won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete has been plagued by injuries. She missed most of last year after undergoing a second surgery on her wrist.

All of which makes her Wimbledon success particularly sweet.

“I think it’s pretty amazing what’s happening,” Vondroušová told reporters. “You have to just have the people around you who are going to stay with you and do the things for you, let you focus on the game.”

