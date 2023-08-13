Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Isn't 'Serious' About Cage Match: 'Time to Move On'

Mark Zuckerberg just shared some disappointing news for those who've been waiting to see him and Elon Musk face off in the octagon.

On Saturday, the Meta CEO, 39, announced on Threads that "it's time to move on" from the proposed -- and frequently teased -- cage match between the two billionaires, as he claimed Musk, 52, was not being "serious" about the potential fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity," Zuckerberg wrote. "Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me," he continued. "Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

The comment comes nearly two months after the duo seemingly agreed to a cage match on social media, when UFC President Dana White said in an interview with TMZ that he spoke with both men on the phone and that they were "dead serious" about the matchup.

"Because they both said, 'Yeah we'll do it.' They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said, 'Is he serious?' I said, 'I don't know, let me ask [Musk].' I asked him and he said, 'Yeah, I'm dead serious," White said in June.

White also revealed that both men discussed "how much they could raise for charity" while on the phone with him, but that they were only in the "early stages" of piecing a cage match together. Since then, Musk has proposed that the fight should be "managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)," with "all proceeds" going to veterans and pediatric hospitals in Italy.

"Livestream will be on this platform and Meta," Musk wrote on X on Aug. 11. "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Zuckerberg and Musk have continued their back-and-forth on social media over the last two months, with Musk sharing just last week that he had been "preparing for the fight" by lifting weights. At that point, Musk said the “exact date” for the fight “is still in flux” due to his health.

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” he wrote this month, before adding that he “may require surgery before the fight can happen” and “will know this week.”

On Sunday, Musk then shared a screenshot of a text exchange that he claimed was between himself and Zuckerberg. In the messages, Zuckerberg reportedly encouraged Musk to train on his own and "let me know when you're ready to compete." A rep for Zuckerberg and Meta did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to verify the screenshot shared by Musk.

"I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on," the Meta CEO wrote in Musk's screen-grab message.

In response, Musk recommended they fight in Zuckerberg's own octagon on Monday, and revealed that he personally had not been "practicing much."

"While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win," Musk wrote.