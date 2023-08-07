Mark Zuckerberg Declares He’s 'Ready' for Cage Match as Elon Musk Says He May Need Surgery First

The billionaires have been discussing the potential cage match on social media since late June

By
Published on August 7, 2023
Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference; Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, will give his presentation on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Photo:

Chesnot/Getty Images; Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg says he's all set to face off against Elon Musk, but his fellow billionaire might need a little more time.

The idea of a "cage match" between Zuckerburg, 39, and Musk, 51, was first floated back in June amid an exchange between the two tech titans on social media, which ended with them seemingly agreeing to fight each other in Vegas.

And over the weekend, Zuckerberg said he is "ready today."

“I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed,” Zuckerburg wrote Sunday on Threads, Instagram's new app that's similar in format to Musk's Twitter (now known as X).

"Not holding my breath," he added.

Later that evening, Musk said the “exact date” for the fight “is still in flux” due to his health.

“I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” he wrote. Musk went on to say he “may require surgery before the fight can happen” but that he “will know this week.”

Speaking of his preparation, Musk went on to say he had been “lifting weights throughout the day” in preparation for the fight. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," he added in another social media post.

Musk went on to say that the fight “will be live-streamed” on the social media platform he bought in 2022 for $44 billion, with “all proceeds” supposedly going to “charity for veterans.”

In another response on Threads, Zuckerberg prodded his opponent by asking, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

In June, shortly after the billionaires seemingly agreed on the match, UFC President Dana White said he spoke with both men, whom he believes are “dead serious” about the proposal.

Speaking with TMZ, White said the fight would be "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done."

While Musk has been lifting at work, Zuckerberg has been training in jiu-jitsu — and fought in his first tournament in May. In an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg revealed why he had taken up mixed martial arts during the pandemic. 

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, according to Vice. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

In July, Zuckerberg appeared to train with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Adesanya shared a trio of photos on X of the three in the gym, adding, “This is Serious Business.”

