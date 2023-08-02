Mark Zuckerberg Details His Crazy McDonald's Order and Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity," Zuckerberg said on Threads of his jiu jitsu training

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg reveals his McDonald's order. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the golden arches. 

On Tuesday, the Meta co-founder shared a long list of his favorite McDonald’s menu items in a post on Threads, his new platform that rivals X (the company formerly known as Twitter). The Threads post started when McDonald's asked “y’all want anything from mconald’s?”

Zuckerberg, 39, who does jiu jitsu, wrote back: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

UFC Fighter Mike Davis responded to the Threads post and called out his training. “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂,” he wrote.

The tech titan told Davis in response: “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious…”

Zuckerberg took up marital arts during the COVID-19 pandemic and often posts about his workouts on Instagram. He also made headlines in June after seemingly agreeing to a "cage match" against Elon Musk.

UFC President Dana White said in June that both men are seriously considering the fight after talking to him on the phone. "I was talking to Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White, 53, said in an interview with TMZ.

McDonald's french fries

Joe Raedle/Getty 

The exchanges began when an X user posted about Threads.

Musk, 52, who owns X, responded to a post, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment 😅.”

Another user warned Musk, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆🤣😂😹😆🤣😂😹😆.”

Musk quickly replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Just a few hours later, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the exchange in his Instagram Story with the words, “Send me location,” written in big letters.

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference; Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman of Facebook, will give his presentation on the second day of the 56th Munich Security Conference

Chesnot/Getty Images; Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk posted late Wednesday evening, referring to the most popular location for Ultimate Fighting Championship matches.

In response to the proposed match, a Meta spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, "The story speaks for itself."

Related Articles
Jessica Biel for Doordash
Jessica Biel Curated DoorDash Lunches Inspired by Ones She Loves to Make for Her Kids
IHOP 65th Birthday, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1825 -- Pictured: Actor Kevin Bacon poses backstage on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Kevin Bacon and IHOP Team Up to Give Out $5 All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes Since They Both Turned 65 This Summer
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Still Questions How She 'Tolerated the Intolerable' But Has Many Days of 'Pure Peace'
Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Showing a Lottery Ticket as Mega Millions Reaches $1.05 Billion
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden ice cream 07 31 23
Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles
MrBeast Nickelodeon 03 04 23 sues delivery partner
YouTube Star MrBeast Sues Delivery Partner Over Alleged 'Inedible' and 'Low Quality' Food
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest Threw a ‘Harfest’ Party While Lawsuits Were Still Ongoing from Lentil Dish: Report
Giada De Laurentiis Launches Her Line of Pasta, Says SheÃ¢ÂÂs in a New Era Since Leaving Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis Launches a Line of Pasta, Says She's in a 'Rebirth' Since Leaving Food Network
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at a Legendary Chicago Spot Known For Yelling at Customers
Ed Sheeran Serves Hot Dogs at 'Legendary' Chicago Spot Known for Cursing at Customers: 'I Loved It'
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Ate 'Rancid' Meat: 'Decided to Roll the Dice'
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Family to Taylor Swiftâs Eras Tour: âLife of a Girl Dadâ
Mark Zuckerberg Takes His Family to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in California: 'Life of a Girl Dad'
David Beckham, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi at Gekkō.
David and Victoria Beckham Step Out for Dinner with Lionel Messi at Bad Bunny's Restaurant
McDonald's yellow and red drive-thru logo advertising sign placed on a pole with a clear blue sky
All the McDonald's Items Taken Off the Menu — from Favorites to Failures
Chipotle Mexican Grill Chips & Guacamole
Chipotle's Guac Is Not Extra for National Avocado Day — How to Get the Free Side
A Subway restaurant is seen as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches.
Subway Will Give You Free Sandwiches for Life If You Legally Change Your Name to ‘Subway’
Giada De Laurentiis and Shane Farley
Giada De Laurentiis Shares a 'Day In My Life' Including a Las Vegas Trip and Movie Night with Her Boyfriend