Mark Zuckerberg Details His Crazy McDonald's Order and Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day

Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the golden arches.

On Tuesday, the Meta co-founder shared a long list of his favorite McDonald’s menu items in a post on Threads, his new platform that rivals X (the company formerly known as Twitter). The Threads post started when McDonald's asked “y’all want anything from mconald’s?”

Zuckerberg, 39, who does jiu jitsu, wrote back: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

UFC Fighter Mike Davis responded to the Threads post and called out his training. “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂,” he wrote.

The tech titan told Davis in response: “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious…”

Zuckerberg took up marital arts during the COVID-19 pandemic and often posts about his workouts on Instagram. He also made headlines in June after seemingly agreeing to a "cage match" against Elon Musk.

UFC President Dana White said in June that both men are seriously considering the fight after talking to him on the phone. "I was talking to Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White, 53, said in an interview with TMZ.



Joe Raedle/Getty

The exchanges began when an X user posted about Threads.

Musk, 52, who owns X, responded to a post, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment 😅.”

Another user warned Musk, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now 😆🤣😂😹😆🤣😂😹😆.”

Musk quickly replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Just a few hours later, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the exchange in his Instagram Story with the words, “Send me location,” written in big letters.

Chesnot/Getty Images; Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

“Vegas Octagon,” Musk posted late Wednesday evening, referring to the most popular location for Ultimate Fighting Championship matches.

In response to the proposed match, a Meta spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, "The story speaks for itself."