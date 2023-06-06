Mark Zuckerberg Denies Being Choked Unconscious in Jiu-Jitsu Match: 'That Never Happened'

Zuckerberg's coach said the veteran jiu-jitsu referee mistook grunting for snoring

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 01:32 PM
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California
Mark Zuckerberg. Photo:

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg is setting the record straight.

Just hours after The New York Times published an article detailing a previous jiu-jitsu match where he allegedly lost consciousness, the Meta founder and CEO responded and denied the report.

“That never happened,” Zuckerberg wrote in an email, according to the outlet. 

The match in question took place on May 6 in California and was Zuckerberg’s first jiu-jitsu tournament. 

According to the NYT, José Lucas Costa da Silva — a veteran jiu jitsu fighter — refereed one of Zuckerberg’s matches and ended up stopping it after Zuckerberg started to snore. Snoring can be a sign that someone has passed out from a choke hold. 

“This is something we are trained to know,” Costa da Silva told the outlet, adding that the Meta founder was “enjoying the moment.”

Mark Zuckerberg Competes in First Jiu Jitsu Tournament â and Wins Gold and Silver!
Mark Zuckerberg. Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

But Zuckerberg – and one of his coaches, Camarillo — both immediately contacted the NYT to dispute the referee’s claims. Cararillo said that Costa da Silva confused Zuckerberg’s grunting for snoring. 

The 38-year-old Meta founder, who recently welcomed baby no. 3 with wife Priscilla Chan, shared an update on the match on the evening of May 6. 

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the billionaire wrote at the time. He then thanked Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu and James Terry of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu for helping him train.

Camarillo praised Zuckerberg's efforts, saying he was "honored" to train, teach and learn from him.

"It's inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will — it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people," the martial artist and trainer wrote on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are truly an amazing person," added Camarillo alongside photos from the event. "Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us! 🙏"

In an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg revealed he had taken up mixed martial arts during the pandemic.

At the time, the Meta founder said the sport helped give him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice.. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."

Related Articles
Mega Millions jackpot lottery tickets
Retired Handyman Claims $476M Jackpot, New York's Largest Mega Millions Prize: 'Doesn’t Feel Real'
A view from the area after flooding in the Portail Leogane, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 4, 2023.
At Least 42 Dead, Thousands Left Homeless After Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Floods in Haiti
Scuba Diver Finds Grenade
Scuba Diver Finds Live Tear Gas Grenade from the Early 2000s While Exploring Oklahoma Lake
A male hand is using a pen to mark lottery numbers on a ticket
Michigan Man Wins His Second Big Lottery Prize in 10 Years: 'It’s Hard to Believe'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
All Missing People — Including Dad Whose Son Just Graduated — Located in Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
River landscape view in Vail, Colorado
Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip
Harbor and marina of the town of Portneuf-sur-Mer at the mouth of the Portneuf river and the St Lawrence river.
Man and 4 Children Drown During Fishing Incident in Quebec: 'Everyone Is Gutted’
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Needs Students Out of Yearbook
Mom Outraged After School Leaves Special Education Students Out of Yearbook: 'Like They Didn't Exist'
Helicopters fly in front of the Washington Monument
Girl, 2, and Mom Among 4 Dead in Aircraft Crash That Caused Fighter Jets to Scramble Across D.C.
Southwest Airlines
Baltimore Couple Saves Fellow Passenger’s Life on Southwest Flight
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
Signal Error Likely to Blame for India Train Crash That Killed and Injured Hundreds of People
Mount Rainier
Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier
At least 120 killed and 400 injured in three-train crash in India
At Least 280 People Dead and Hundreds More Injured in Three-Way Train Crash in India: 'Deep Sorrow'
4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer
4-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Canal After Wandering Away from Family’s Rental: ‘Heartbroken’
Pregnant Driver Evacuates School Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=korFXfVhUo0
Pregnant Driver Saves Students from Bus Moments Before It Catches Fire: 'Mommy Instincts Kicked In'
Julianne Lukambo, Columbus high school senior earns $240,000 in scholarships
Senior Who Spent 10 Years in Refugee Camps Graduates at Top of Her Class — and Gets $240K in Scholarships