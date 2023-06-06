Mark Zuckerberg Denies Being Choked Unconscious in Jiu-Jitsu Match: 'That Never Happened'

Mark Zuckerberg is setting the record straight.

Just hours after The New York Times published an article detailing a previous jiu-jitsu match where he allegedly lost consciousness, the Meta founder and CEO responded and denied the report.

“That never happened,” Zuckerberg wrote in an email, according to the outlet.

The match in question took place on May 6 in California and was Zuckerberg’s first jiu-jitsu tournament.

According to the NYT, José Lucas Costa da Silva — a veteran jiu jitsu fighter — refereed one of Zuckerberg’s matches and ended up stopping it after Zuckerberg started to snore. Snoring can be a sign that someone has passed out from a choke hold.

“This is something we are trained to know,” Costa da Silva told the outlet, adding that the Meta founder was “enjoying the moment.”

Mark Zuckerberg. Mark Zuckerberg / Instagram

But Zuckerberg – and one of his coaches, Camarillo — both immediately contacted the NYT to dispute the referee’s claims. Cararillo said that Costa da Silva confused Zuckerberg’s grunting for snoring.

The 38-year-old Meta founder, who recently welcomed baby no. 3 with wife Priscilla Chan, shared an update on the match on the evening of May 6.

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," the billionaire wrote at the time. He then thanked Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu and James Terry of Gorilla Jiu Jitsu for helping him train.

Camarillo praised Zuckerberg's efforts, saying he was "honored" to train, teach and learn from him.

"It's inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will — it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people," the martial artist and trainer wrote on social media.

"You are truly an amazing person," added Camarillo alongside photos from the event. "Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us! 🙏"

In an August 2022 interview with podcast host Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg revealed he had taken up mixed martial arts during the pandemic.

At the time, the Meta founder said the sport helped give him an energy boost.

"MMA is the perfect thing," Zuckerberg said on the podcast, per Vice.. "After an hour or two of working out, or rolling or wrestling with friends, or training with different folks, it's like now I'm ready to go solve whatever problem at work for the day."