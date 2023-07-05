Mark Zuckerberg took a break from his busy life to enjoy some family time on Fourth of July.

The Meta CEO, 38, and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan celebrated the holiday playing outside with their three daughters. Pausing for a family photo, the social media maven wears a flag-print cowboy hat as he leans into Chan, who holds daughter Aurelia, 3 months.

The infant is dressed in the onesie-version of the dress worn by her big sisters, August, 5, and Maxima "Max," 7.

mark zuckerberg/instagram

Zuckerberg and his philanthropist wife, who are co-founders and co-CEOs at CZI, first announced they were expecting baby no. 3 last September.

"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media.

Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

In May, Zuckerberg shared on Instagram that he's been "designing and 3D printing dresses" with his daughters, showing off some of his latest creations as modeled by his girls.

"I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)," he captioned the post.

In the comments, Zuckerberg noted that "someone just sent me a link to Prada's chainmail dress in their spring line," which looks similar to one of the dresses he designed.