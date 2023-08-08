Mark Wahlberg Smiles with Daughter Grace as She Takes Third Place in Horseback Riding: 'So Proud'

The actor shares his four kids — Ella, 19, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13 — with his wife Rhea

Mark Wahlberg is one proud papa.

On Sunday, the actor's wife Rhea Durham, 45, shared photos of herself and Wahlberg, 52, posing with their daughter Grace, 13, after she took home third place at her horseback riding show.

The proud parents stand on either side of Grace and place their arms around her shoulders while Grace holds up her ribbons.

"Our girl took home 3rd place with Rainland Flurry and 4th place with Scarface(aka Bunny) today in the classic @hits_delmar So proud of her 🦅🏎️🐰 thank you as always @huntersedge @thejumpingjalapeno 🏇🏼🐴 can't wait to see what next week brings! @markwahlberg @kacieanne.eq @gracewahlberg_ 🌠⭐️🏇🏼," Durham captioned her post.

Wahlberg shares his four kids — sons Michael, 17, and Brendon, 14, and daughters Ella, 19, and Grace — with his wife. The couple have been married since 2009.

In October, the Entourage actor called into The Talk and opened up about the "biggest challenge" of balancing work and parenting his four kids. "Every free moment that I have, I'm at home," Wahlberg said.

He also revealed that he and his family "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor said.

Wahlberg explained that he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

In April, Wahlberg gave an update on his family's move after he told E! News that his kids were loving life in Nevada after moving from California. "They love Vegas," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

