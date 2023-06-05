Mark Wahlberg Says Equestrian Daughter Grace, 13, Is the 'Most Like Me' of His Four Kids (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg tells PEOPLE that the youngest of his four kids shares his "work ethic" as she pursues an equestrian career

By Megan Johnson
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 5, 2023 05:07 PM
Mark Wahlberg daughter equestrian grace
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with daughter Grace. Photo:

Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg shares a special bond with his teenage daughter Grace.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Saturday at The Current in Boston’s Seaport, where his sport utility gear brand, MUNICIPAL, has a pop-up shop, the actor and father of three, 51, said that of his four kids, his 13-year-old daughter Grace is "the most like me."

"She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She’s got to train," he tells PEOPLE.

Mark, Rhea, Grace Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Instagram

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it," he adds. "And she's doing the work."

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock. I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse," he laughs. "So she's she's got my work ethic for sure."

"She does not mess around. If you've even think about getting her there late or missing something, it’s a big problem."

Rhea Wahlberg with her kids
Rhea Wahlberg Instagram

In addition to Grace, Wahlberg shares sons Brendan, 14, and Michael, 17, and daughter Ella, 19, with wife Rhea Durham.

The actor chatted with E! News in April, sharing that his four children are enjoying their time in Nevada, six months after he revealed his family departed Los Angeles.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

