Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Photo of Actor with Son Brendan on Teen's First Day of High School

Rhea Durham is a proud mom.

Sharing a photo of 14-year-old son Brendan standing next to dad Mark Wahlberg at the family's Nevada home, the actress, 45, shared her thoughts on her teen's first day of high school.

"How did he become a freshman in high school already?? 🥲💙🎒📓📝⁉️," she captioned the shot, which shows that Brendan is officially taller than his actor dad, 52.

On Tuesday, Durham shared another photo where Brendan poses with son Michael, 17, who started his senior year. The couple is also parents to daughters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19.



The actor chatted with E! News in April, sharing that his four children are enjoying their time in Nevada, six months after he revealed his family departed Los Angeles.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told the outlet. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

Instagram/byrheawahlberg

The Me Time star revealed in October when he called into The Talk that his whole crew "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor continued, adding that he's home at "every free moment."

Reiterating that the move was in an effort to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer," Wahlberg told The Talk, "This made a lot more sense for us."

He also explained that he and Durham "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."