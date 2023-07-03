Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Wife Rhea's 45th Birthday with Kids in Family Boat Outing: '45 Is Giving'

Mark Wahlberg and his family were on deck to celebrate wife Rhea Durham's birthday.

Sharing photos from a family boat day on Instagram Sunday, the mom of four wrote, "So far 45 is giving 🚤🎈🌟🌞🍭."

Durham and the actor, 52, sit together with son Brendan, 14, nestled between them with the family dog on his lap. Next to the birthday girl was older son Michael, 17, who was followed by sisters Grace, 13, and Ella, 19.

"Happy birthday shawty," Ella commented on the shot.



In April, Wahlberg celebrated that his and Durham's decision to depart Los Angeles to put the children first was working well, with the kids enjoying life since the move.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg told E! News. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

He added: "Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

Rhea Wahlberg Instagram

The Me Time star revealed in October when he called in to The Talk that his whole crew "moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully we go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor continued, adding that he's home at "every free moment."

Reiterating that the move was in an effort to "give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer," Wahlberg told The Talk, "This made a lot more sense for us."

He also explained that he and Durham "came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."

