Mark Wahlberg's birthday meal could be one for the books.

The actor, who turned 52 on Monday, is known for his disciplined diet and workout routine — but when asked what his cheat meal would be, he had an answer ready to go.

“I've been on the straight and narrow. I haven't had a drink or anything for 104 days today. So I would say probably some Italian food, a nice wine, and a nice Fletcha Azul tequila,” Wahlberg (who is an investor in Fletcha Azul) told PEOPLE on Saturday at The Current in Boston’s Seaport, where his sport utility gear brand, MUNICIPAL, has a pop-up shop.

Wahlberg joked he might indulge on his birthday this year, but also it "might be my next birthday,” he said with a laugh.



AJ Voelpel | MUNICIPAL

Wahlberg is doing his best to preserve his health and wellness for as long as possible.

“I’m not ignorant to the fact that I’m definitely past the halfway point,” Wahlberg said of his age. “I know in order to be more flexible and have more longevity, for me, it's all about mobility and flexibility. When you start getting older, you're thinking about lung capacity, thinking about bone density, you know, being able to at least still develop new lean muscle. So those are things that I definitely think about."

No matter what, Wahlberg said he feels better than ever these days, like he's “hitting his stride, health-wise.”

When it comes to why he decided to start MUNICIPAL, Wahlberg said it comes from his love of building new things.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to be involved in creating my own thing. I’ve partnered up with various brands in the past, but in order to make something I felt was cool and functional, and obviously, I really love building brands, I wanted to do my own thing. It took a while to get here, but here we are,” he said.

Wahlberg sees his sense of discipline in his own children, particularly his 13-year-old daughter, Grace.

“The one who is most like me is my baby, Grace. She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She’s got to train," he said.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it," he added. "And she's doing the work."

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock. I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse," he laughed. "So she's she's got my work ethic for sure."

