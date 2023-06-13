Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 23 Years with Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'I Admire You and Love You'

Murk Ruffalo is celebrating 23 years of marriage.

On Sunday, the actor posted a sweet tribute to his wife, Sunrise Coigney, along with a black-and-white throwback wedding photo on their anniversary.

"Happy 23 years, my friend, my partner, my lover," Ruffalo, 55, wrote to the mother of three. "Everything beautiful in our lives comes from you. You also happen to keep this whole shambling enterprise on the rails."

"I admire you and love you, the Avengers star added.

Comedians Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler dropped by in the comments section to share some fire and heart emojis in celebration of the couple.

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ruffalo and Coigney, 50, first met in Los Angeles in 1998 and got married in 2000. Together they share son Keen, 21, and two daughters, Bella Noche, 17, and Odette, 15.

Praising his wife in a 2021 post, Ruffalo acknowledged the retail shop owner's superior mom skills, "The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It's everything. Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone. It's not easy being a mom."

In a 2019 interview, the proud husband told PEOPLE how much he appreciates everything his wife does, calling her a "hero" for shouldering more responsibilities at home, especially at times he is on set.

"It's intense. The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything ... the laundry alone is enough to destroy you," Ruffalo joked at the time.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Louisiana native and Wisconsin-born actor first met on the street in L.A. For Ruffalo, it was love at first sight, telling Men's Journal, "I saw her and was like, I'm going to marry that girl."

Ruffalo, who will be starring in Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie Poor Things, out in September, followed through on his pledge two years later in 2000.

Before making it big in Hollywood, Ruffalo said Coigney supported him during his early career. "I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game," he added. "She believed in me."