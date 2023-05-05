North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mocked School Shooting Survivors in Unearthed Facebook Rants

Republican Mark Robinson, a current candidate for governor, once called school shooting survivors "spoiled little b-----ds" in a Facebook post and justified the shooting of protestors on a podcast

Published on May 5, 2023
Mark Robinson, lieutenant governor of North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, US, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists.
Mark Robinson.

Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty

North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson — the state's lieutenant governor and a contender for governor in 2024 — once called school shooting survivors "spoiled little b-----ds" and justified the shooting of protestors, according to old social media posts and a 2018 podcast unearthed by CNN’s KFile.

Following the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Robinson took to Facebook to lambast the teenaged survivors who were advocating for stricter gun control policies, calling them "spoiled, angry, know it all CHILDREN,” “spoiled little b-----ds,” and “media prosti-tots," CNN reports.

In another post published just six days after the shooting — in which a gunman killed 17 people, including students and teachers — Robinson shared a photo of a group of the survivors along with the caption: “The look you get when you let the devil give you a ride on a river of blood to ’15 minutes of Fameville.’"

Robinson also mocked young gun control activists on Twitter, sharing one photo of a protestor at the “March for Our Lives” rally with the caption: "They live. They breathe. They’ll procreate. #funnybutscary."

CNN also reported on a 2018 podcast in which Robinson spoke about protestors, saying in reference to the 1970 shooting of students at Kent State protesting the Vietnam War, "We need some politicians in office in some of these cities that’s gonna let people know from the get-go, you go in the street and block traffic, if you block buildings, if you destroy property, you are going to be dealt with swiftly and harshly. We are not going to tolerate it."

RELATED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Young Activist During Confrontation About Gun Safety: Video

The Republican is currently lieutenant governor, serving under Democrat Roy Cooper in what is largely a ceremonial role. But he now has his eyes set on higher office, announcing his candidacy for governor in April.

Robinson has courted controversy in recent years, such as when he delivered sermons in 2021 and in 2023 littered with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said in a speech to the congregation of Asbury Baptist Church in June 2021.

In a 2023 sermon, Robinson spoke similarly: "Makes me sick every time I see it, when I pass a church that flies that rainbow flag, which is a direct spit in the face to God Almighty."

Following widespread condemnation for those remarks, Robinson has doubled down.

