Entertainment TV 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Dead at 83: 'He Was One of a Kind' The actor's son, Morgan Margolis, confirmed he died on Thursday after a short illness By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 01:34PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mark Margolis, best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died. PEOPLE can confirm that Margolis died on Thursday at age 83 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. His son Morgan Margolis, the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, announced the late actor's death on Friday, confirming that his father had a short illness beforehand. Morgan and his mother Jacqueline, who had been married to the star for 61 years, were by Margolis's bedside at the time of his death. He is survived by son Morgan's wife Heide and their three sons Ben, Aidan and Henry. He is also survived by his brother and his wife, Jerome and Ann. Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television/AMC "He was one of a kind," Margolis's manager, Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. "We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him." No further details were given surrounding his death. However, the Margolis family plans to hold a private memorial and funeral service in his honor. Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023 Born in Philadelphia to Fanya (née Fried) and Isidore, Margolis was a student at Temple University before leaving for New York City, where he studied acting. He eventually found on-screen success through roles in Scarface, Oz, Black Swan, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Santa Barbara and Gotham. His last credited role was in Your Honor opposite Bryan Cranston. He also worked in the theater, appearing in Infidel Caesar, Uncle Sam and The Golem. He even founded Blue Dome, a touring theater company specializing in avant-garde productions. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Margolis's biggest role to date was as Hector "Tio" Salamanca in Cranston's Breaking Bad. Playing the character, a former drug kingpin who was unable to speak or walk following a stroke, allowed him to earn an Emmy nomination in 2012. He later reprised the role in the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, guest starring in seasons 2 through 6.