Mark Hamill Gives Perfect Response to Question about Awful Luke Skywalker Stunt in 'Star Wars' Something of a Jedi on social media, Hamill has been delighting fans for years on the platform, answering questions By Ryan Parker Updated on May 28, 2023 12:54 PM No, Mark Hamill is not "bothered" by an infamous moment in Star Wars where he delivered a huge kick that despite clearly not making any contact, still threw back a bad guy. Hamill, 71, was asked on Twitter over the weekend if the stunt bothered him — his response was perfect. "How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" the actor said via Twitter to his more than five million followers. The air kick occurs during the action of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, when Luke Skywalker goes to rescue his pals from Jabba the Hutt. During a fight on the sail barges, Hamill's Luke delivers a huge air kick that knocks the bad guy back. Something of a Jedi on social media, Hamill has been delighting Star Wars fans for years on the platform, answering questions and sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits that otherwise would never have gotten out. A sci-fi icon since the first Star Wars film came out in 1977, Hamill experience a massive career resurgence when he reprised the Skywalker role for the final three films in the Skywalker Saga, starting with The Force Awakens. Mark Hamill Admits He and Carrie Fisher Had 'Tumultuous Relationship' but a 'Connection That Is Special' Most recently, he played Luke once again for a few appearances in The Mandalorian series on Disney+. Currently, Hamill co-stars in The Machine, which opened over the weekend. In the film starring Bert Kreischer, Hamill plays father to a fictionalized version of Kreischer in a story based off his time in college when he spent time with the Russian Mafia. The initial, accurate story became the comedian's most well-known bit. The Machine is in theaters now.