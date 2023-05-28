No, Mark Hamill is not "bothered" by an infamous moment in Star Wars where he delivered a huge kick that despite clearly not making any contact, still threw back a bad guy.

Hamill, 71, was asked on Twitter over the weekend if the stunt bothered him — his response was perfect.

"How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" the actor said via Twitter to his more than five million followers.

The air kick occurs during the action of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, when Luke Skywalker goes to rescue his pals from Jabba the Hutt. During a fight on the sail barges, Hamill's Luke delivers a huge air kick that knocks the bad guy back.

Something of a Jedi on social media, Hamill has been delighting Star Wars fans for years on the platform, answering questions and sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits that otherwise would never have gotten out.

A sci-fi icon since the first Star Wars film came out in 1977, Hamill experience a massive career resurgence when he reprised the Skywalker role for the final three films in the Skywalker Saga, starting with The Force Awakens.

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Most recently, he played Luke once again for a few appearances in The Mandalorian series on Disney+.

Currently, Hamill co-stars in The Machine, which opened over the weekend. In the film starring Bert Kreischer, Hamill plays father to a fictionalized version of Kreischer in a story based off his time in college when he spent time with the Russian Mafia. The initial, accurate story became the comedian's most well-known bit.

The Machine is in theaters now.