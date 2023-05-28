Mark Hamill Gives Perfect Response to Question about Awful Luke Skywalker Stunt in 'Star Wars'

Something of a Jedi on social media, Hamill has been delighting fans for years on the platform, answering questions

By
Updated on May 28, 2023 12:54 PM
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Photo:

Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox

No, Mark Hamill is not "bothered" by an infamous moment in Star Wars where he delivered a huge kick that despite clearly not making any contact, still threw back a bad guy.

Hamill, 71, was asked on Twitter over the weekend if the stunt bothered him — his response was perfect.

"How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" the actor said via Twitter to his more than five million followers.

The air kick occurs during the action of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, when Luke Skywalker goes to rescue his pals from Jabba the Hutt. During a fight on the sail barges, Hamill's Luke delivers a huge air kick that knocks the bad guy back.

Something of a Jedi on social media, Hamill has been delighting Star Wars fans for years on the platform, answering questions and sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits that otherwise would never have gotten out.

A sci-fi icon since the first Star Wars film came out in 1977, Hamill experience a massive career resurgence when he reprised the Skywalker role for the final three films in the Skywalker Saga, starting with The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Episode Vi - Return Of The Jedi - 1983
Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Most recently, he played Luke once again for a few appearances in The Mandalorian series on Disney+.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Currently, Hamill co-stars in The Machine, which opened over the weekend. In the film starring Bert Kreischer, Hamill plays father to a fictionalized version of Kreischer in a story based off his time in college when he spent time with the Russian Mafia. The initial, accurate story became the comedian's most well-known bit.

The Machine is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Shares Funny Throwback Snap of Her Being 'Over' a Photoshoot
Jodi Benson
Original 'Little Mermaid' Star Jodi Benson on 'Huge Thrill' Making a Cameo in Live-Action Movie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin Remembers His Mom One Year After Her Death: 'We Miss Her'
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Marks 1 Year Since His Death: 'No Time Will Change a Loss So Great'
Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'
Brooke Shields Celebrates 22 Years Married to Chris Henchy: 'Nobody Else I'd Rather Drive Insane'
REEF BREAK - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Reef Break" stars Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot. (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Ray Stevenson Remembered for His 'Overwhelming Vitality' by Director: 'You Were Adored by Everybody'
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols Hold Hands on Red Carpet at AmfAR Cannes Gala
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks' Family Say They're Calling Him 'Doctor' After Harvard Honorary Degree (Exclusive)
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over Nude Scene Involving Minors Dismissed by Judge
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings for 'About My Father' Scene: 'Unheard-of Talents'
Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings in 'About My Father': 'Unheard-of Talents' (Exclusive)
mark hamill
Mark Hamill Jokes About Why He Likes Date Nights at Home: 'I'm an Elderly Recluse' (Exclusive)
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'
Jenifer Lewis remembers Tina Turner
Jenifer Lewis Tears Up Remembering 'Icon' Tina Turner and Recalls 'Connection' with Her Family (Exclusive)
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer