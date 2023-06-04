Mark Hamill Says He's Ready to Retire His Iconic 'Star Wars' Character: 'I Had My Time'

Noting that he is a purveyor of "never say never," the actor made it clear it's time to hang up his lightsaber for good

By
Updated on June 4, 2023 12:06 PM
Mark Hamill
Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty 

Mark Hamill is ready to be done with Luke Skywalker, the iconic sci-fi role that made him a household name.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Hamill, 71, explained to Tracy Smith that he was grateful for all the happiness the character brought to fans — but he never sought out to be an icon; Hamill just wanted to work.

"I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything," Hamill said. "I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"

STAR WARS, (aka STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE), Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, 1977.

Lucasfilm Ltd/Everett 

Hamill first played Luke in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, and he last played the role in The Mandalorian on Disney+. Noting that he is a purveyor of "never say never," the actor made it clear he is ready to hang up his lightsaber for good.

"I just don't see any reason to," he said of another Luke reprisal. "Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough."

He may be over playing the part, but Hamill is happy to talk Star Wars, especially on Twitter, where he regularly answers questions about the films.

Most recently, Mark Hamill responded that he was not "bothered" by an infamous moment in Star Wars where he delivered a huge kick that, despite clearly not making any contact, still threw back a bad guy.

STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, from left, David Prowse, Mark Hamill, 1980
20th Century Fox/ Everett Collection

"How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" the actor said via Twitter to his more than five million followers.

Currently, Hamill co-stars in The Machine, which opened over the weekend. In the film starring Bert Kreischer, Hamill plays father to a fictionalized version of Kreischer in a story based on the stand-up comic's period in college when he spent time with the Russian mafia. The initial, accurate story became Kreischer's most well-known bit.

The Machine is in theaters now.

