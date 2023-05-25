Mark Hamill Jokes About Why He Likes Date Nights at Home: 'I'm an Elderly Recluse' (Exclusive)

For Mark Hamill and his wife of 44 years, Marilou York Hamill, preferred date nights consist of cable and chill, he says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

The 71-year-old Star Wars icon says he and Marilou, 68, like to relax with some old films on romantic evenings. “We watched a movie on Turner Classic Movies and ordered takeout,” says Hamill, recalling their most recent date night. “I live on Turner Classic Movies because you need escape from reality.”

“The fact that I'm now an elderly recluse factors very heavily into my date nights,” jokes Hamill. “I said to my wife, the pandemic, I mean, yes, it's tragic, but it plays right into my wheelhouse because it gives me a reason not to go out.’”

Marilou and Mark Hamill. Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

Hamill, who stars in the new action-comedy The Machine, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Last impulse purchase: I recently bought a DVD box set of The Little Rascals on Amazon. I loved them as a kid. It’s so easy now to buy something—not like in my day when you actually had to go to a store.

Last thing I misplaced: I need a holster for my cell phone. I’m always setting it down somewhere, and people have to dial it up so I can follow the ringing.

Last time I saw the sunrise: This morning. I set an alarm, but not for that reason. The sun was starting to stream through the window, and I stuck my head out to see. I do see more sunsets than sunrises. That I admit.

Last time I was late: Never. My father was strict, so I was taught early on to always be on time. When you’re late, you’re telling the other party that their time isn’t as important as yours. So be on time, kids. It’s the least you can do.

The Machine is in theaters Friday, May 26.

