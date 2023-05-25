Mark Hamill Admits He and Carrie Fisher Had 'Tumultuous Relationship' but a 'Connection That Is Special'

"We could be as loving and supportive as possible, [then] have big arguments and say, 'Well, I never want to speak to you again,' " he told 'Esquire'

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on May 25, 2023 12:19 PM
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill . Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Mark Hamill is reflecting back on his relationship with his Star Wars sister, the late Carrie Fisher.

In a new wide-ranging interview with Esquire, the 71-year-old actor admitted that despite their onscreen amiability over their decades working together, the two "had a tumultuous relationship" in real life.

"We could be as loving and supportive as possible, then we could have big arguments and say, 'Well, I never want to speak to you again,' and not speak for six months," Hamill said.

He added, "But every time you came back, you picked up right where you left off. We had a connection that is special."

Esquire Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill for Esquire.

Christian HÃ¶gstedt

Fisher died in 2016 at age 60 after suffering a heart attack. One of her final film roles was a posthumous appearance in 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, in which she starred alongside Hamill.

The two played long-lost twin siblings Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in the epic space-western franchise, beginning with 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

Hamill was present at Fisher's recent Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood alongside her daughter Billie Lourd, where he gave a speech about his late friend in which he described her as "wise beyond her years" from the moment they met.

Sharing news of Fisher's honor on Twitter ahead of the May 4 ceremony, Hamill wrote, "Long overdue & so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever."

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher
Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Despite his eagerness to participate in the tribute to Fisher, Hamill told Esquire it felt like the ceremony "trivializes the reality to try and put [Carrie] into words."

"But what else can you do? I didn't want it to be sad, because I knew she wouldn't want people to be sad," he added.

According to the actor, "It would've been so perfect had she been there. Not only to see how much people loved her, but because she would've made everything much funnier."

"She lived to make others laugh," he said. "And it was always a point of satisfaction for me to be able to make her laugh."

