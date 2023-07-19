Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban opens up about how each of his kids has their own interests in an exclusive clip from his appearance on 'Hart to Heart'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 10:09AM EDT
Tiffany Stewart, Alyssa Cuban, Mark Cuban, Jake Cuban and Alexis Sofia Cuban
Photo:

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Mark Cuban is proud of all of his kids, no matter what they decide to do.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the Shark Tank star and entrepreneur, 64, chats with Kevin Hart on his show, Hart to Heart, about a side of him the public doesn't often get to see — his life as a father of three to Jake, 13 later this month, Alyssa, 16, and 20-year-old Alexis.

Asked if he hopes that one of his kids will be bit by the business bug, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks says his kids "don't need to follow in my footsteps."

Mark Cuban appears on Kevin Hart's 'Hart ro

"My son, Jake, he's hustling and selling stuff all the time. My middle daughter, Alyssa, is 16, and she's kind of the artist. Then my oldest, Alexis, is kind of — she's got the world in front of her, wherever she decides to go. She's a freshman in college," he explains.

"I just want them healthy and happy," he concludes.

When Hart asks more about Jake, the billionaire says his son is "a little me" and all about "the hustle, being an entrepreneur."

Mark and Tiffany Cuban arrive on the red carpet during a NBA Tip-Off Party as part of the 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 11, 2010 at the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Texas
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

"So like two weeks ago, he shows me his spreadsheet because he's buying candy and selling it at school, right? But he couldn't go pick up the candy where he wanted to pick it up because his sister wouldn't take him."

Cuban continues, "So he wanted to use DoorDash, and he was like, 'Does the $16 for DoorDash count as the cost of my goods sold?"

"My smile got so big," the proud dad, who shares all three of his kids with wife Tiffany Stewart, shares.

Hear more from Cuban and Hart on episode six of the third season of Hart to Heart, coming to Peacock Thursday, July 20. 

