Mark Cuban Calls Teen Son Jake a 'Little Me' as He Details His Candy-Selling Business (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban is proud of all of his kids, no matter what they decide to do.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, the Shark Tank star and entrepreneur, 64, chats with Kevin Hart on his show, Hart to Heart, about a side of him the public doesn't often get to see — his life as a father of three to Jake, 13 later this month, Alyssa, 16, and 20-year-old Alexis.

Asked if he hopes that one of his kids will be bit by the business bug, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks says his kids "don't need to follow in my footsteps."

"My son, Jake, he's hustling and selling stuff all the time. My middle daughter, Alyssa, is 16, and she's kind of the artist. Then my oldest, Alexis, is kind of — she's got the world in front of her, wherever she decides to go. She's a freshman in college," he explains.

"I just want them healthy and happy," he concludes.

When Hart asks more about Jake, the billionaire says his son is "a little me" and all about "the hustle, being an entrepreneur."

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

"So like two weeks ago, he shows me his spreadsheet because he's buying candy and selling it at school, right? But he couldn't go pick up the candy where he wanted to pick it up because his sister wouldn't take him."

Cuban continues, "So he wanted to use DoorDash, and he was like, 'Does the $16 for DoorDash count as the cost of my goods sold?"

"My smile got so big," the proud dad, who shares all three of his kids with wife Tiffany Stewart, shares.

Hear more from Cuban and Hart on episode six of the third season of Hart to Heart, coming to Peacock Thursday, July 20.

